Islamic State suspect faces terrorism charges in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they've charged a 31-year-old Tajik man with membership in a terrorist organization for allegedly joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that Mukhamadsaid S., whose full name wasn't given in line with German privacy rules, traveled to Syria by February 2015 at the latest where he underwent military training with IS.

He's accused of serving as a guard and helping the group with administration, while also appearing in at least five propaganda videos that appeared on YouTube urging others to join the militants.

He was arrested in Germany in June 2016.

No further details were provided and prosecutors did not immediately return calls seeking comment.