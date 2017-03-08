The Latest: Emirates plans flight despite pols' opposition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on congressional opposition to Emirates flight (all times local):

8 a.m.

Emirates says it plans to operate its flight from New Jersey to Greece as planned despite opposition from 25 members of the New York and New Jersey congressional delegation.

They asked Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to stop the Dubai-based airline from beginning a roundtrip flight between Newark and Athens this month. They claim Emirates and other airlines have an unfair advantage over American air carriers because they receive state subsidies.

The group wants Trump to delay the scheduled Sunday commencement of the flight until his administration can negotiate a resolution with the airlines.

Some consumer advocates disagree and say the competition would lead to lower fares generally.

In a statement Wednesday, Emirates said it has full approval and Sunday's flight is scheduled to operate.

Emirates and other state-owned carriers deny accusations they focus on stripping market share and driving out competition.

___

12:09 a.m.

Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey Congressional delegation have asked Republican President Donald Trump to stop a Gulf-based airline from beginning a roundtrip flight between Newark, New Jersey, and Athens this month.

A letter from them released late Tuesday contends Emirates and other airlines have an unfair advantage over American air carriers because they receive state subsidies.

The leading American carriers say the subsidies allow the Gulf carriers to offer below-market fares, which could cost American jobs.

