Tusk closing in on 2nd term as EU Council President

BRUSSELS (AP) — Donald Tusk is closing in on a second term as the European Union's Council President despite fierce opposition from his native Poland, whose most influential politician is a bitter rival of the former prime minister.

Tusk's 2 ½-year term for one of the EU's most prestigious jobs — as the chairman of summits of the bloc's 28 leaders — ends May 31. An EU summit is due to elect the president Thursday.

Poland's nationalist government, which has often been at odds with Brussels and EU partners, has proposed little-known Polish EU lawmaker Jacek Saryusz-Wolski to replace Tusk. But by Wednesday, diplomats from several member nations said it was clear that Warsaw had little or no support while Tusk had strong backing.