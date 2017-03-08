The Latest: Train 'just kept coming,' bus passenger says

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly collision between a freight train and a bus in Biloxi, Mississippi (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

A passenger on a bus carrying Texas tourists says he and his wife tried to get out as the train bore down on the bus stopped on tracks in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Jim DeLaCruz, who was in the back of the bus with his wife, says the bus got stuck on the tracks. He tells The Sun Herald (http://bit.ly/2mg9WGz ) that he and his wife were trying to get off, but the train "just kept coming."

The train slammed into the bus Tuesday, killing four people and injuring more than three dozen others. Authorities said that seven of those hurt were critically injured.

The crossing is on a steep embankment and has a sign warning drivers that it has a low ground clearance.

___

3:15 a.m.

A freight train crashed into a bus full of Texas tourists visiting Gulf Coast casinos, killing four in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Forty people were hurt, seven critically. The cause of the Tuesday afternoon crash is under investigation.

Witnesses told Mississippi news outlets the bus appeared to have been stuck on the tracks when it was hit. The crossing is on a steep embankment and has a sign warning drivers that it has a low ground clearance.

Authorities on the scene said it took more than an hour to get everyone aboard the bus out of the wreckage. Two people had to be removed with metal-cutting equipment. The CSX Transportation locomotive pushed the bus about 300 feet before coming to a stop with the mangled bus still straddling the tracks.