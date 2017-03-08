BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — China grants preliminary approval for 38 new Trump trademarks, paving the way for President Donald Trump and his family to develop a host of branded businesses from hotels to insurance to bodyguard and escort services, public documents show. Trump's lawyers in China applied for the marks in April 2016, as Trump railed against China at campaign rallies, accusing it of currency manipulation and stealing U.S. jobs. Critics maintain that Trump's swelling portfolio of China trademarks raises serious conflict of interest questions. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-KOREAS TENSION — China's foreign minister says North Korea could suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt in joint U.S.-South Korea military drills, in an unusually public proposal that analysts said showed Beijing's growing alarm over the tensions. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said frictions between the North and Washington and Seoul were like "two accelerating trains" headed at each other, with neither side willing to give way. By Christopher Bodeen and Gillian Wong. SENT: 780 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-NKOREA — If China was hoping for a concession from the U.S. after recently suspending coal imports from cash-poor North Korea, it got the opposite. The U.S. is starting to deploy a missile defense system in South Korea which the allies say is needed to defend against North Korea. But China and North Korea view it as a threat. By Matthew Pennington. SENT: 870 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysia's prime minister says relatives of Kim Jong Nam, the long-exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, may be too scared to come forward to provide DNA samples following his mysterious poisoning death in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Najib Razak spoke a day after a stunning breakdown in diplomatic ties between Malaysia and North Korea over the investigation into Kim's death. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NORTH KOREA-MALAYSIA-KIM'S SON — A man claiming to be the son of the slain half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in a YouTube video saying he's safely with his mother and sister. By Kim Tong-hyung and Hyung-jin Kim. SENT: 540 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE-ANNIVERSARY — The Australian government minister in charge of the suspended seabed search for the Malaysia Airlines jet tells victims' families and friends at an anniversary service that he remains hopeful that Flight 370 would be found. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 640 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN — Gunmen wearing white lab coats storm a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital, killing at least four people, wounding dozens and setting off clashes with security forces that were still underway hours later. By Rahim Faiez and Amir Shah. SENT: 340 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN — Officials say over 20,000 Afghans and Pakistanis have crossed the border since Pakistan temporarily reopened two main crossings that had been closed after a string of militant attacks. SENT: 120 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-FOREIGN SECRETARY — Philippine lawmakers reject the appointment of Perfecto Yasay as the country's top diplomat after he first denied and then admitted he was once a U.S. citizen. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-IMPEACHMENT RULING — South Korea's Constitutional Court says it will rule Friday on whether impeached President Park Geun-hye should permanently leave office over a corruption scandal or be reinstated, a decision that could radically reshape the country's political landscape. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 500 words, photos.

INDIA-TERROR SUSPECT KILLED — Police say they have killed a man suspected of masterminding the bombing of a passenger train that injured eight people this week in India. By Biswajeet Banerjee. SENT: 230 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-BEAUTY REDEFINED — Teen model Shonali Khatun strutted the catwalk as the audience cheered at a fashion show in Bangladesh's capital. But Shonali is no ordinary model, and this was no ordinary show. She and the 14 other models are survivors of acid attacks, common in this South Asian country, where spurned lovers or disgruntled family members sometimes resort to hurling skin-burning acid at their victims. By Julhas Alam. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street fell for a second day following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about reducing drug prices. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 840 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG — Lee Jae-yong, the billionaire Samsung Group heir, will stand trial Thursday in a Seoul court. He is charged with, among other offenses, offering bribes to President Park Geun-hye and a close friend of hers to strengthen his control over Samsung, the conglomerate founded by his grandfather that is South Korea's largest and most successful business. By Youkyuung Lee. SENT: 980 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — China's imports and exports grew in the first two months of this year after weakening toward the end of 2016. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 470 words.

CHINA-AUDI RECALL — Volkswagen's main Chinese joint venture is recalling 680,925 Audi vehicles to check and possibly replace a coolant pump it says might become clogged and overheat. SENT: 130 words.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Revised data show Japan's economy expanded at a slower-than-hoped-for 1.2 percent annual pace in the last quarter of 2016. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 305 words, photos.

