Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 8, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SW;11;83%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;76;66;Nice with sunshine;80;66;NW;8;64%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;68;49;Partly sunny, mild;71;51;E;10;45%;11%;4

Algiers, Algeria;65;50;Sunny and nice;66;53;SSE;5;70%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;50;40;Mostly cloudy;53;35;NW;12;88%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;21;4;Partly sunny, cold;21;7;NNE;6;55%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;59;33;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;W;5;39%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;22;10;A little snow;17;-2;NNE;12;72%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;98;80;Mostly sunny and hot;98;82;NNE;16;49%;36%;8

Athens, Greece;61;50;Cloudy, a t-storm;55;50;N;13;81%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;71;63;A little rain;73;68;ENE;13;76%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;77;49;Plenty of sunshine;81;50;NW;10;32%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;95;73;A t-storm in spots;89;72;E;5;76%;54%;9

Bangalore, India;88;68;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;5;49%;18%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;93;79;Partly sunny;91;78;S;9;64%;40%;10

Barcelona, Spain;63;49;Partly sunny;64;51;N;6;73%;1%;4

Beijing, China;55;34;Sunny and mild;59;36;NW;9;19%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;50;39;Milder;57;40;NW;6;72%;51%;2

Berlin, Germany;50;41;Remaining cloudy;52;39;WSW;8;71%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;66;50;A touch of rain;64;48;ESE;6;79%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;90;66;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;8;55%;21%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;53;35;A shower in the a.m.;53;39;WSW;7;80%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;52;49;Showers around;54;40;WNW;10;84%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;60;42;Clouds and sun, mild;60;44;NNE;8;66%;64%;3

Budapest, Hungary;57;36;A little a.m. rain;52;38;NW;6;67%;69%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;63;S;7;84%;88%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;86;63;Rather cloudy;87;65;SW;6;42%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;48;34;Sunny and warmer;55;34;WNW;10;43%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;84;65;Sunny and very warm;84;60;NNE;13;17%;22%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;76;65;Mostly sunny;81;59;SE;19;46%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;76;69;A t-storm in spots;77;68;E;3;67%;64%;8

Chennai, India;91;80;Partly sunny;93;80;S;9;69%;36%;9

Chicago, United States;53;33;Cooler;42;26;N;8;45%;63%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;77;Sun and some clouds;89;76;S;6;71%;56%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;40;37;A shower in the p.m.;45;38;W;9;77%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;78;67;Sunshine and nice;78;68;NNW;12;63%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;75;60;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;S;9;61%;66%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;86;79;Partly sunny, warm;94;79;NE;11;73%;18%;7

Delhi, India;79;56;Partly sunny;81;56;E;5;50%;44%;8

Denver, United States;67;36;Periods of sun, mild;70;37;WSW;9;20%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;83;67;A shower or t-storm;87;70;SSE;6;67%;74%;5

Dili, East Timor;89;75;A t-storm in spots;85;73;SW;5;79%;56%;5

Dublin, Ireland;54;44;Cloudy;53;47;SSE;11;76%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;53;34;A little rain;49;35;NNE;6;51%;92%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;65;61;Sunny and pleasant;68;60;ENE;15;67%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;64;60;Partly sunny;71;65;SE;5;86%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;78;59;A shower in places;78;59;SSE;6;59%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;83;67;Partly sunny;81;67;ENE;11;57%;27%;8

Helsinki, Finland;35;31;A little snow;37;31;S;9;90%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;75;Partly sunny, nice;93;74;SE;8;50%;1%;10

Hong Kong, China;67;60;Mostly cloudy;70;64;E;12;72%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;80;64;A passing shower;80;67;NNE;7;65%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;96;67;Partial sunshine;93;69;SE;5;48%;5%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;66;52;Occasional rain;64;49;E;11;67%;85%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;64;48;Cooler;56;46;NNE;8;79%;64%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;88;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NW;7;75%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;87;71;Sunshine, pleasant;88;76;NE;9;46%;11%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;82;55;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;E;9;43%;21%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;50;31;An afternoon shower;50;25;WNW;7;31%;50%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;82;65;Mostly sunny, nice;89;65;W;6;43%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;72;49;A couple of showers;67;47;NNW;5;68%;64%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;99;69;Warm with sunshine;101;73;N;11;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;53;34;Clouds and sun, mild;52;35;SSE;7;71%;13%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;85;74;An afternoon shower;85;73;NE;9;61%;73%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;91;75;Variable clouds;91;74;WSW;6;63%;37%;8

Kolkata, India;81;70;A t-storm in spots;87;71;S;7;70%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;92;75;Some sunshine;89;74;E;4;69%;33%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;60;38;A t-storm in spots;59;37;ESE;7;65%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;93;81;A thunderstorm;90;79;SW;6;69%;63%;9

Lima, Peru;83;73;Partly sunny;83;74;SSE;7;64%;53%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;71;53;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;WNW;5;66%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;55;49;A morning shower;57;43;NNE;12;74%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;85;58;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;E;5;30%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;90;76;Clouds and sun;88;75;SSW;6;71%;34%;7

Madrid, Spain;68;43;Mostly sunny, warm;74;45;NNE;3;47%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;SSE;4;73%;39%;11

Manaus, Brazil;81;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;74;ENE;5;79%;86%;6

Manila, Philippines;88;74;Clouds breaking;87;74;E;8;60%;19%;8

Melbourne, Australia;87;59;Warm with sunshine;87;61;SSW;8;42%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;72;51;A t-storm in spots;73;52;ENE;5;50%;64%;12

Miami, United States;79;70;Mostly sunny;80;68;E;9;59%;29%;8

Minsk, Belarus;43;39;Spotty showers;51;40;SSE;8;83%;90%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;ENE;14;63%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;85;70;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;66;SSE;12;82%;88%;2

Montreal, Canada;48;26;Partly sunny, colder;28;20;WNW;20;53%;16%;1

Moscow, Russia;40;34;Clouds and sunshine;41;32;SSE;7;73%;11%;2

Mumbai, India;89;75;Mostly sunny;88;76;NW;8;52%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;87;57;Partly sunny;88;59;NNE;12;27%;0%;10

New York, United States;61;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;35;NNE;23;36%;60%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;69;48;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;W;9;47%;56%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;22;14;Clearing;19;-1;NE;11;81%;4%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;47;35;Clouds and sun;50;40;WSW;11;51%;63%;5

Oslo, Norway;30;28;Cloudy;38;30;NNW;6;76%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;45;20;Colder;28;14;WNW;17;51%;24%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;86;80;A t-storm in spots;86;80;ESE;9;76%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;90;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;N;9;69%;65%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;85;75;Spotty showers;84;76;E;9;78%;89%;7

Paris, France;56;51;Cloudy;59;46;WSW;10;79%;59%;1

Perth, Australia;93;64;Sunny;89;63;SE;11;49%;3%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;98;73;Partly sunny;94;73;S;5;49%;4%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;NNE;8;77%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;91;68;Nice with sunshine;90;67;N;6;38%;5%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;48;40;Cloudy;55;40;WSW;8;59%;62%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;42;22;Plenty of sun;46;21;NW;8;54%;3%;4

Quito, Ecuador;65;50;Showers, some heavy;65;48;SSW;10;80%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;76;55;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;S;3;59%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;89;79;Afternoon showers;88;79;SE;10;68%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;40;31;Partly sunny;38;28;ENE;5;71%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;36;29;A little p.m. rain;39;31;SW;6;83%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;83;73;A shower in places;87;73;ENE;8;71%;51%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;55;E;8;22%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;61;38;Partly sunny, nice;67;40;NNE;7;52%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;39;30;Turning cloudy;39;35;SSE;8;56%;57%;1

San Francisco, United States;64;51;Partly sunny;65;51;W;7;82%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;83;65;A t-storm in spots;82;66;ENE;11;58%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;78;72;A shower or two;79;72;E;12;68%;82%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;79;65;Partly sunny;80;65;N;8;59%;20%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;81;56;Partly sunny;79;52;ENE;5;30%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;83;49;Mostly sunny;80;47;SE;5;49%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;80;67;Mostly sunny;81;68;NNE;7;67%;26%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;75;53;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;ESE;6;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;45;40;Chilly with rain;46;43;S;6;87%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;42;25;Sunny and milder;50;25;WNW;10;54%;3%;5

Shanghai, China;55;41;Mostly sunny, milder;63;48;SSE;7;44%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;91;76;Clouds and sun;90;76;NNE;9;67%;30%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;50;40;Cloudy;53;38;W;9;73%;67%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;81;73;A shower or two;82;74;ENE;20;67%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;33;27;Showers of rain/snow;39;31;SSW;8;83%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;74;67;A morning shower;75;66;S;13;59%;52%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;63;58;Partly sunny;69;63;ESE;15;61%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;35;29;Cloudy;38;31;S;10;66%;59%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;57;33;Cooler;50;30;NW;8;56%;24%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;55;36;Partly sunny;54;34;NE;6;61%;24%;3

Tehran, Iran;58;39;Partly sunny;57;40;N;7;32%;26%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;73;56;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;SSE;8;39%;4%;6

Tirana, Albania;66;44;Partly sunny;73;45;ENE;5;47%;15%;4

Tokyo, Japan;52;33;Mostly sunny;55;37;W;7;43%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;47;26;Clouds and sun;39;25;WNW;17;45%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;62;56;A shower in spots;62;55;NNW;21;59%;42%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;65;51;Partly sunny, breezy;65;54;WNW;16;64%;4%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;32;2;Plenty of sunshine;35;7;NW;5;56%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;42;32;Rain tapering off;42;38;NE;4;58%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;53;37;A shower in the a.m.;57;43;WNW;11;66%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;87;67;A shower or t-storm;84;68;ENE;5;60%;67%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;44;30;A little p.m. rain;46;33;WSW;4;80%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;41;32;A little a.m. rain;46;34;WSW;8;76%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;60;57;Warmer with some sun;68;59;ESE;17;64%;19%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;95;72;Partly sunny;95;72;SW;6;56%;30%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;54;25;Mostly sunny, colder;40;22;ENE;2;72%;7%;5

