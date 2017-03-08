Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 8, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;18;83%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;24;19;Nice with sunshine;27;19;NW;14;64%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;20;9;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;E;17;45%;11%;4

Algiers, Algeria;18;10;Sunny and nice;19;12;SSE;8;70%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;10;4;Mostly cloudy;12;1;NW;20;88%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;-6;-16;Partly sunny, cold;-6;-14;NNE;9;55%;0%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;15;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;W;8;39%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-6;-12;A little snow;-8;-19;NNE;20;72%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;37;27;Mostly sunny and hot;37;28;NNE;25;49%;36%;8

Athens, Greece;16;10;Cloudy, a t-storm;13;10;N;20;81%;84%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;22;17;A little rain;23;20;ENE;21;76%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;25;10;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;NW;15;32%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;35;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;E;8;76%;54%;9

Bangalore, India;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SSE;8;49%;18%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;34;26;Partly sunny;33;26;S;14;64%;40%;10

Barcelona, Spain;17;10;Partly sunny;18;11;N;10;73%;1%;4

Beijing, China;13;1;Sunny and mild;15;2;NW;15;19%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;10;4;Milder;14;5;NW;9;72%;51%;2

Berlin, Germany;10;5;Remaining cloudy;11;4;WSW;14;71%;66%;2

Bogota, Colombia;19;10;A touch of rain;18;9;ESE;9;79%;89%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;32;19;Partly sunny;31;20;ESE;13;55%;21%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;12;2;A shower in the a.m.;12;4;WSW;11;80%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;11;9;Showers around;12;4;WNW;16;84%;62%;1

Bucharest, Romania;16;6;Clouds and sun, mild;15;6;NNE;12;66%;64%;3

Budapest, Hungary;14;2;A little a.m. rain;11;3;NW;10;67%;69%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;17;S;12;84%;88%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;30;17;Rather cloudy;30;18;SW;9;42%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;9;1;Sunny and warmer;13;1;WNW;16;43%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;29;18;Sunny and very warm;29;16;NNE;22;17%;22%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;25;18;Mostly sunny;27;15;SE;30;46%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;20;E;5;67%;64%;8

Chennai, India;33;27;Partly sunny;34;27;S;15;69%;36%;9

Chicago, United States;11;1;Cooler;6;-4;N;13;45%;63%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;25;Sun and some clouds;31;25;S;9;71%;56%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;4;3;A shower in the p.m.;7;3;W;14;77%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;26;20;Sunshine and nice;25;20;NNW;20;63%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;24;16;Partly sunny, warm;26;18;S;15;61%;66%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;30;26;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;NE;17;73%;18%;7

Delhi, India;26;14;Partly sunny;27;13;E;8;50%;44%;8

Denver, United States;20;2;Periods of sun, mild;21;3;WSW;14;20%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;28;19;A shower or t-storm;31;21;SSE;9;67%;74%;5

Dili, East Timor;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SW;8;79%;56%;5

Dublin, Ireland;12;7;Cloudy;11;8;SSE;18;76%;64%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;12;1;A little rain;10;1;NNE;10;51%;92%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;18;16;Sunny and pleasant;20;16;ENE;24;67%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;18;16;Partly sunny;22;18;SE;7;86%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;25;15;A shower in places;25;15;SSE;10;59%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;28;20;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;18;57%;27%;8

Helsinki, Finland;2;-1;A little snow;3;0;S;15;90%;80%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;SE;13;50%;1%;10

Hong Kong, China;20;15;Mostly cloudy;21;18;E;20;72%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;26;18;A passing shower;26;20;NNE;11;65%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;35;19;Partial sunshine;34;21;SE;8;48%;5%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;19;11;Occasional rain;18;10;E;17;67%;85%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;18;9;Cooler;13;8;NNE;13;79%;64%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NW;11;75%;78%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;31;21;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;NE;14;46%;11%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;E;14;43%;21%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;10;-1;An afternoon shower;10;-4;WNW;11;31%;50%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;W;9;43%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;22;9;A couple of showers;19;9;NNW;8;68%;64%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;37;21;Warm with sunshine;39;23;N;18;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;12;1;Clouds and sun, mild;11;2;SSE;12;71%;13%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;30;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;NE;15;61%;73%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;33;24;Variable clouds;33;23;WSW;9;63%;37%;8

Kolkata, India;27;21;A t-storm in spots;31;22;S;11;70%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;33;24;Some sunshine;32;24;E;7;69%;33%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;15;3;A t-storm in spots;15;3;ESE;11;65%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;34;27;A thunderstorm;32;26;SW;10;69%;63%;9

Lima, Peru;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SSE;10;64%;53%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;WNW;9;66%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;13;10;A morning shower;14;6;NNE;19;74%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;30;14;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;E;8;30%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;SSW;9;71%;34%;7

Madrid, Spain;20;6;Mostly sunny, warm;23;7;NNE;4;47%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;SSE;6;73%;39%;11

Manaus, Brazil;27;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;ENE;8;79%;86%;6

Manila, Philippines;31;23;Clouds breaking;31;23;E;13;60%;19%;8

Melbourne, Australia;31;15;Warm with sunshine;31;16;SSW;13;42%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;22;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;ENE;7;50%;64%;12

Miami, United States;26;21;Mostly sunny;26;20;E;15;59%;29%;8

Minsk, Belarus;6;4;Spotty showers;11;4;SSE;13;83%;90%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;ENE;22;63%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;29;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;19;SSE;19;82%;88%;2

Montreal, Canada;9;-4;Partly sunny, colder;-2;-7;WNW;33;53%;16%;1

Moscow, Russia;5;1;Clouds and sunshine;5;0;SSE;11;73%;11%;2

Mumbai, India;32;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;NW;13;52%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;30;14;Partly sunny;31;15;NNE;19;27%;0%;10

New York, United States;16;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;2;NNE;37;36%;60%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;20;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;W;15;47%;56%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;-6;-10;Clearing;-7;-18;NE;18;81%;4%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;9;1;Clouds and sun;10;5;WSW;18;51%;63%;5

Oslo, Norway;-1;-2;Cloudy;3;-1;NNW;9;76%;44%;1

Ottawa, Canada;7;-7;Colder;-2;-10;WNW;28;51%;24%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;27;A t-storm in spots;30;27;ESE;14;76%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;N;15;69%;65%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;Spotty showers;29;24;E;14;78%;89%;7

Paris, France;14;11;Cloudy;15;8;WSW;16;79%;59%;1

Perth, Australia;34;18;Sunny;32;17;SE;17;49%;3%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;23;Partly sunny;34;23;S;9;49%;4%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NNE;12;77%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;20;Nice with sunshine;32;20;N;9;38%;5%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;9;5;Cloudy;13;4;WSW;13;59%;62%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;6;-6;Plenty of sun;8;-6;NW;13;54%;3%;4

Quito, Ecuador;18;10;Showers, some heavy;18;9;SSW;16;80%;96%;7

Rabat, Morocco;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;S;5;59%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;32;26;Afternoon showers;31;26;SE;16;68%;83%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;4;-1;Partly sunny;3;-2;ENE;9;71%;27%;1

Riga, Latvia;2;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;-1;SW;10;83%;75%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;28;23;A shower in places;30;23;ENE;14;71%;51%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;E;13;22%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;16;4;Partly sunny, nice;19;5;NNE;11;52%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;4;-1;Turning cloudy;4;2;SSE;13;56%;57%;1

San Francisco, United States;18;11;Partly sunny;18;10;W;11;82%;4%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;28;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;18;58%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;26;22;A shower or two;26;22;E;19;68%;82%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;18;Partly sunny;27;18;N;12;59%;20%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;27;13;Partly sunny;26;11;ENE;7;30%;9%;14

Santiago, Chile;28;9;Mostly sunny;27;8;SE;8;49%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;NNE;11;67%;26%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;24;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;ESE;10;59%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;7;4;Chilly with rain;8;6;S;9;87%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;5;-4;Sunny and milder;10;-4;WNW;15;54%;3%;5

Shanghai, China;13;5;Mostly sunny, milder;17;9;SSE;12;44%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;33;24;Clouds and sun;32;25;NNE;14;67%;30%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;10;4;Cloudy;12;3;W;14;73%;67%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;27;23;A shower or two;28;23;ENE;32;67%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;0;-3;Showers of rain/snow;4;0;SSW;12;83%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;24;19;A morning shower;24;19;S;20;59%;52%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;17;14;Partly sunny;21;17;ESE;24;61%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;2;-1;Cloudy;4;-1;S;16;66%;59%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;14;0;Cooler;10;-1;NW;12;56%;24%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;13;2;Partly sunny;12;1;NE;10;61%;24%;3

Tehran, Iran;14;4;Partly sunny;14;4;N;12;32%;26%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;23;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;SSE;12;39%;4%;6

Tirana, Albania;19;7;Partly sunny;23;7;ENE;8;47%;15%;4

Tokyo, Japan;11;1;Mostly sunny;13;3;W;11;43%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;9;-3;Clouds and sun;4;-4;WNW;27;45%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;17;13;A shower in spots;17;13;NNW;35;59%;42%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;18;11;Partly sunny, breezy;19;12;WNW;26;64%;4%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;0;-17;Plenty of sunshine;1;-14;NW;7;56%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;6;0;Rain tapering off;5;3;NE;6;58%;96%;2

Vienna, Austria;12;3;A shower in the a.m.;14;6;WNW;17;66%;67%;1

Vientiane, Laos;30;19;A shower or t-storm;29;20;ENE;8;60%;67%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;6;-1;A little p.m. rain;8;1;WSW;7;80%;81%;1

Warsaw, Poland;5;0;A little a.m. rain;8;1;WSW;13;76%;66%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;16;14;Warmer with some sun;20;15;ESE;27;64%;19%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;35;22;Partly sunny;35;22;SW;10;56%;30%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;12;-4;Mostly sunny, colder;4;-6;ENE;3;72%;7%;5

