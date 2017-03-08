China grants preliminary approval to 38 new Trump trademarks

SHANGHAI (AP) — China has granted preliminary approval for 38 new Trump trademarks, fueling conflict of interest concerns and questions about whether President Donald Trump is receiving special treatment from the Chinese government.

The trademarks pave the way for branded spas, massage parlors, golf clubs, hotels and even private bodyguard and escort services across China.

Trump has said he will not conduct new foreign deals while in office. And in China, it's common to register trademarks defensively, as a way to prevent trademark squatting.

All the marks were applied for in April 2016, while Trump was campaigning. China's Trademark Office published the preliminary approvals on Feb. 27 and Monday. If no one objects, they will be formally registered after 90 days. All but three are in the president's own name.