CWB: Cool and wet weather to last until Saturday in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The cool and wet weather pattern experienced in northern and eastern Taiwan on Wednesday is likely to linger until Saturday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

On Wednesday, low temperatures range from 12 - 18 degrees Celsius from the north to the south, and daytime highs are in the range of 15 - 25 degrees, the CWB said.

On Thursday and Friday, daytime highs will rise slightly in northern and northeastern Taiwan as a result of the weakening of the cold air mass, but the rain will continue in these two regions, the bureau said.

The weather is expected to be drier on Saturday, when the mercury will climb into the low 20s in northern Taiwan, mid-20s in central and eastern Taiwan, and the upper 20s and 30 in southern Taiwan, according to the bureau.

Only some parts of northern and eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan are expected to experience occasional showers that day, the bureau said.

But temperatures in northern Taiwan will fall again on Sunday and Monday, when the impact of another incoming cold air front is being felt, according to the bureau’s forecast.