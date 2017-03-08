Photo of the Day: Swimming with sea turtles in southern Taiwan

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Many tourists visit Xiaoliuqiu (小琉球), an island in southern Taiwan, to dive and dance with the green sea turtles in its waters every year.

Located off the southwest coast of Taiwan, Xiaoliuqiu is Taiwan's only large coral island. It is well known for its diverse ecosystem, and is also home to adult green sea turtles, with adult females coming ashore to nest during the summer months.

To protect the beautiful island, many locals in Xiaoliuqiu have participated in sustainable development efforts for its beaches to ensure that Xiaoliuqiu will be a home for green sea turtles forever.

