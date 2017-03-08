80 percent of women don’t report workplace sexual harassment: survey

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A Ministry of Labor (MOL) survey found that 3.5 percent of female respondents have been sexually harassed at work, yet 80 percent of which went unreported.

According to the survey by MOL released Wednesday, 3.5 percent of women have experienced sexual harassment at workplace, with 1.5 percent of which coming from clients, 1.4 percent from coworkers, and 0.8 percent from superiors.

However, only 0.7 percent of those cases were reported. Most women who had been sexually harassed at work were either too embarrassed of the incident to admit, or chose not to report the incident to avoid becoming the target of office gossip, while some decided to keep it a secret for fear of losing their jobs.

On the other hand, about 0.8 percent of the male respondents to the survey said they have experienced sexual harassment at workplace, with 75 percent saying they were harassed by a coworker, and 25 percent by their clients. None of the cases were reported.

Under the Act of Gender Equality in Employment, employers hiring over thirty employees shall prevent and correct sexual harassment from occurrence. Measures of prevention, correction, complaint and punishment of sexual harassment shall be established and openly displayed in the workplace.