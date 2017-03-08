Saudi policeman shot dead in eastern region

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A Saudi policeman has been shot dead in his car in the predominantly Shiite Muslim region of Qatif, while in the capital, police say they shot dead an armed man suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group.

In a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency on Wednesday, Interior Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Mansour al-Turki said the policeman was shot dead in his car in the eastern region late Tuesday by an unidentified assailant.

Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province has been a target of Islamic State group attacks, but has also been a flashpoint for clashes between police and Shiite residents demanding greater rights.

The ministry said police shot dead the suspected IS member and arrested another late Tuesday.