Ex-Paris mayor backing Macron in French presidential race

PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron has found an important ally in his bid to become the next French president.

The centrist independent candidate got the backing of former Paris Mayor Betrand Delanoe, a prominent Socialist figure who won't support the party's official nominee, Benoit Hamon.

Speaking on France Inter radio on Wednesday, Delanoe said supporting Macron is the best way to ensure the far-right won't win the election.

Opinion polls suggest that far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Macron will come out on top in the first-round vote on April 23. The top two vote-getters go on to compete in the May 7 presidential runoff.

Delanoe said "maybe in two months the ideology and methods of the far right will rule France. It's haunting me."