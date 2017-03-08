Iraq vows to target militants in neighboring countries

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's prime minister says it will continue to target militants in neighboring countries, as it did last month with airstrikes against Islamic State positions in Syria.

Addressing a forum in the autonomous Kurdish region on Wednesday, Haider al-Abadi said he "will not hesitate" to target terrorism positions that pose a threat to Iraq from inside neighboring countries, adding that such actions would only be carried out with the consent of the neighboring government.

Iraqi F-16 warplanes struck the IS-held Syrian towns of Boukamal and Husseibah, near the border, in February. The government said it ordered the strikes in response to bombings in Baghdad that were claimed by the extremist group.