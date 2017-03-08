Taipei to subsidize rotavirus vaccination for infants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je announced on Tuesday that Taipei will start subsidizing rotavirus inoculation for eligible infants. The new measure, which takes effect on April 5, 2017, is expected to benefit an estimated 30,000 babies, Taipei City Government said.

Six to 32 months old infants domiciled in Taipei with a Class 1 or Class 3 Children’s Medical Subsidies Certificate will be granted a subsidy of NT$2,100 for rotavirus vaccination, according to the city’s Department of Health (DOH). In addition, the service will be completely free for infants with a Class 2 Children’s Medical Subsidies Certificate, including infants from low-income families, with major or rare illnesses, or special cases, the DOH said.

Parents with eligible babies should produce the Taipei City Children’s Medical Subsidies Certificate, the Children’s Health Manual, and the National Health Insurance Card to access the service, which is available at designated clinics. Related information can be found on the official website of DOH (Chinese), or call 02-23754341.

Rotavirus is a leading cause of diarrhea for infants and that inoculation is the most effective way to protect children against the infectious disease, the mayor said. In the past, only well-off families opt to have the babies inoculated. To further the principle of equal opportunity, the city designed the measure to allow disadvantaged kids to access the medical service.

The Division for Disease Control and Prevention said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the inclusion of rotavirus vaccine to national routine vaccinations programs, as the treatment is believed to be able to prevent as high as 85 percent of severe diarrhea among young children.