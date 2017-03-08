Cold snap brings snow to Taiwan’s high mountains

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's high mountains have begun to be covered with snow from early Wednesday, with roads and clusters of trees coated in frost and snow. Excited tourists in the mountains took photos and videos to record the uncommon wintry moments in the subtropical region.

Yushan (Jade Mountain) and Hehuan Mountain saw snow accumulation early this morning, with large snowflakes falling from 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). The bureau said the cold air mass reached its strongest level Tuesday night and Wednesday, and that mountains over 3,000 meters would continue to see snowfall thanks to abundant moisture brought by the strong cold air mass, despite the weakening of the cold air mass from Wednesday.

The roads on the way to Wulin (武嶺) of Taichung and Tayulin (大禹嶺) of Hualien are covered with ice and the vehicles intended to enter these areas are required to place snow chains to ensure better protection on the icy road.

Towering at 3,952 meters, Yushan is the tallest peak in Taiwan; Hehuan Mountain is 3,422 meters.

The CWB said the temperature had dropped to minus 0.3 degrees at Yushan, with snow accumulations totaling 3.6 cm at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.