Over 20,000 cross reopened Pakistani-Afghan border

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say over 20,000 Afghans and Pakistanis have crossed the border since Pakistan temporarily reopened two main crossings that had been closed after a string of militant attacks.
Fayyaz Khan, a Pakistani official at the Torkham crossing, says thousands more are hoping to cross Wednesday, before the two-day opening is set to end.
Pakistan closed the Torkham and Chaman crossings last month after a wave of suicide bombings killed more than 125 people. Pakistan said the attacks were launched by militants in Afghanistan, allegations denied by Afghan officials.
The two countries have long accused each other of failing to combat extremists who operate along their porous frontier.