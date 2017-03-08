BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0359

National Hockey League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 67 38 21 8 84 185 166 Ottawa 64 36 22 6 78 170 167 Boston 66 34 26 6 74 182 174 Toronto 65 29 22 14 72 197 195 Tampa Bay 65 30 26 9 69 179 181 Florida 65 29 25 11 69 162 183 Buffalo 67 27 28 12 66 169 196 Detroit 64 25 28 11 61 160 190 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 65 44 14 7 95 212 139 Columbus 65 42 17 6 90 207 149 Pittsburgh 64 40 16 8 88 223 180 N.Y. Rangers 67 43 22 2 88 216 175 N.Y. Islanders 65 31 23 11 73 192 194 Philadelphia 65 31 26 8 70 170 193 Carolina 63 26 27 10 62 156 183 New Jersey 66 25 29 12 62 147 189 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 64 42 16 6 90 213 151 Chicago 65 42 18 5 89 198 164 Nashville 66 32 24 10 74 195 188 St. Louis 65 33 27 5 71 178 183 Winnipeg 67 30 31 6 66 200 209 Dallas 66 27 29 10 64 186 211 Colorado 65 18 44 3 39 126 215 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 65 39 19 7 85 180 152 Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 188 174 Anaheim 66 34 22 10 78 172 168 Calgary 66 36 26 4 76 179 182 Los Angeles 65 31 28 6 68 161 164 Vancouver 66 28 30 8 64 153 188 Arizona 65 23 35 7 53 157 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 2, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 3

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 3, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4, Nashville 3, SO

Montreal 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Boston

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg

Ottawa at Dallas