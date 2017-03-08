BC-HKN--NHL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|67
|38
|21
|8
|84
|185
|166
|Ottawa
|64
|36
|22
|6
|78
|170
|167
|Boston
|66
|34
|26
|6
|74
|182
|174
|Toronto
|65
|29
|22
|14
|72
|197
|195
|Tampa Bay
|65
|30
|26
|9
|69
|179
|181
|Florida
|65
|29
|25
|11
|69
|162
|183
|Buffalo
|67
|27
|28
|12
|66
|169
|196
|Detroit
|64
|25
|28
|11
|61
|160
|190
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|65
|44
|14
|7
|95
|212
|139
|Columbus
|65
|42
|17
|6
|90
|207
|149
|Pittsburgh
|64
|40
|16
|8
|88
|223
|180
|N.Y. Rangers
|67
|43
|22
|2
|88
|216
|175
|N.Y. Islanders
|65
|31
|23
|11
|73
|192
|194
|Philadelphia
|65
|31
|26
|8
|70
|170
|193
|Carolina
|63
|26
|27
|10
|62
|156
|183
|New Jersey
|66
|25
|29
|12
|62
|147
|189
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|64
|42
|16
|6
|90
|213
|151
|Chicago
|65
|42
|18
|5
|89
|198
|164
|Nashville
|66
|32
|24
|10
|74
|195
|188
|St. Louis
|65
|33
|27
|5
|71
|178
|183
|Winnipeg
|67
|30
|31
|6
|66
|200
|209
|Dallas
|66
|27
|29
|10
|64
|186
|211
|Colorado
|65
|18
|44
|3
|39
|126
|215
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|65
|39
|19
|7
|85
|180
|152
|Edmonton
|66
|35
|23
|8
|78
|188
|174
|Anaheim
|66
|34
|22
|10
|78
|172
|168
|Calgary
|66
|36
|26
|4
|76
|179
|182
|Los Angeles
|65
|31
|28
|6
|68
|161
|164
|Vancouver
|66
|28
|30
|8
|64
|153
|188
|Arizona
|65
|23
|35
|7
|53
|157
|210
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
|Tuesday's Games
Columbus 2, New Jersey 0
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2
Toronto 3, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 3
St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1
Colorado 3, Carolina 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Edmonton 1
Anaheim 4, Nashville 3, SO
Montreal 2, Vancouver 1, OT
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Boston
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg
Ottawa at Dallas