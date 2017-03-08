  1. Home
  2. World

BC-HKN--NHL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/08 14:13
BC-HKN--NHL Standings,0359 National Hockey League

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 67 38 21 8 84 185 166
Ottawa 64 36 22 6 78 170 167
Boston 66 34 26 6 74 182 174
Toronto 65 29 22 14 72 197 195
Tampa Bay 65 30 26 9 69 179 181
Florida 65 29 25 11 69 162 183
Buffalo 67 27 28 12 66 169 196
Detroit 64 25 28 11 61 160 190
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 65 44 14 7 95 212 139
Columbus 65 42 17 6 90 207 149
Pittsburgh 64 40 16 8 88 223 180
N.Y. Rangers 67 43 22 2 88 216 175
N.Y. Islanders 65 31 23 11 73 192 194
Philadelphia 65 31 26 8 70 170 193
Carolina 63 26 27 10 62 156 183
New Jersey 66 25 29 12 62 147 189
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 64 42 16 6 90 213 151
Chicago 65 42 18 5 89 198 164
Nashville 66 32 24 10 74 195 188
St. Louis 65 33 27 5 71 178 183
Winnipeg 67 30 31 6 66 200 209
Dallas 66 27 29 10 64 186 211
Colorado 65 18 44 3 39 126 215
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 65 39 19 7 85 180 152
Edmonton 66 35 23 8 78 188 174
Anaheim 66 34 22 10 78 172 168
Calgary 66 36 26 4 76 179 182
Los Angeles 65 31 28 6 68 161 164
Vancouver 66 28 30 8 64 153 188
Arizona 65 23 35 7 53 157 210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus 2, New Jersey 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 2

Toronto 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 3

St. Louis 2, Minnesota 1

Colorado 3, Carolina 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Edmonton 1

Anaheim 4, Nashville 3, SO

Montreal 2, Vancouver 1, OT

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Boston

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg

Ottawa at Dallas