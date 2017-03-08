BC-BKN--NBA Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Toronto
|37
|26
|.587
|2½
|New York
|26
|38
|.406
|14
|Philadelphia
|23
|40
|.365
|16½
|Brooklyn
|11
|51
|.177
|28
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Atlanta
|34
|29
|.540
|4½
|Miami
|30
|34
|.469
|9
|Charlotte
|28
|35
|.444
|10½
|Orlando
|23
|41
|.359
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Indiana
|32
|31
|.508
|10½
|Chicago
|31
|32
|.492
|11½
|Detroit
|31
|32
|.492
|11½
|Milwaukee
|29
|33
|.468
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-San Antonio
|49
|13
|.790
|—
|Houston
|44
|20
|.688
|6
|Memphis
|36
|28
|.563
|14
|Dallas
|27
|36
|.429
|22½
|New Orleans
|25
|39
|.391
|25
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Utah
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Oklahoma City
|35
|29
|.547
|5
|Denver
|29
|34
|.460
|10½
|Portland
|27
|35
|.435
|12
|Minnesota
|25
|37
|.403
|14
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Golden State
|52
|11
|.825
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|38
|25
|.603
|14
|Sacramento
|25
|38
|.397
|27
|Phoenix
|21
|43
|.328
|31½
|L.A. Lakers
|19
|45
|.297
|33½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Tuesday's Games
Portland 126, Oklahoma City 121
Dallas 122, L.A. Lakers 111
Washington 131, Phoenix 127
|Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Orlando
Brooklyn at Atlanta
Charlotte at Miami
Detroit at Indiana
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota
New York at Milwaukee
Toronto at New Orleans
Utah at Houston
Sacramento at San Antonio
Washington at Denver