New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Wednesday on the first day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at the University Oval:

South Africa won the toss South Africa, 1st Innings

Stephen Cook lbw b Boult 3

Dean Elgar not out 128

Hashim Amla b Wagner 1

J.P. Duminy c Taylor b Wagner 1

Faf du Plessis c Boult b Neesham 52

Temba Bavuma not out 38

Extras (4b,1lb,1w) 6

TOTAL (for four wickets) 229.

Overs: 90. Batting time: 358 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-20, 3-22, 4-148.

Still to bat: Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Trent Boult 22-10-44-1 (1w), Neil Wagner 20-4-59-2, Jeetan Patel 24-9-60-0, Mitchell Santner 18-5-32-0, James Neesham 6-2-29-1.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.