BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA — Malaysia's prime minister said Wednesday that relatives of Kim Jong Nam, the long-exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, may be too scared to come forward to provide DNA samples following his mysterious poisoning death in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CHINA-POLITICS-KOREAS TENSION -- China on Wednesday proposed that North Korea could suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for a halt in joint military drills conducted by the U.S. and South Korea. By Christopher Bodeen and Gillian Wong. SENT: 420 words, photos.

MALAYSIA'S DUAL MYSTERIES — Two of the world's most intriguing mysteries are in the hands of Malaysian investigators. Will they ever find all the answers to either? By Eileen Ng and Kristen Gelineau. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING PLANE ANNIVERSARY - The Australian government minister in charge of the suspended seabed search for Malaysia Airlines jet has joined victims' families and friends in the east coast city of Brisbane for a memorial service to mark the third anniversary of Flight 370's disappearance. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 550 words.

MYANMAR-ETHNIC REBELS — Myanmar's government has urged ethnic rebel groups to join talks to achieve a nationwide peace agreement even after one of the groups raided a government-controlled town in an attack that killed five policemen and five civilians, including a schoolteacher. By Esther Htusan. SENT: 390 words.

PHILIPPINES-DEATH PENALTY — The Philippine House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill to restore the death penalty by hanging, lethal injection or firing squad for drug offenses despite opposition from the influential Roman Catholic church and human rights groups. SENT: 430 words, photos.

SKOREA-POLITICS-SAMSUNG — Lee Jae-yong, the billionaire Samsung Group heir, will stand trial Thursday in a Seoul court. He is charged with, among other offenses, offering bribes to President Park Geun-hye and a close friend of hers to strengthen his control over Samsung, the conglomerate founded by his grandfather that is South Korea's largest and most successful business. Four other Samsung executives will also stand trial. By Youkyuung Lee. SENT: 980 words, photos.

JAPAN-ECONOMY — Revised data show Japan's economy expanded at a slower than hoped for 1.2 percent annual pace in the last quarter of 2016. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 305 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS - Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street retreated for a second day following President Donald Trump's comments about reducing drug prices. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 600 words, photos.

