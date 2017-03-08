  1. Home
  2. World

Nowitzki tops 30,000 points, Mavs roll past Lakers, 122-111

By SCHUYLER DIXON , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/03/08 12:00

Dallas Mavericks' Devin Harris (34) watches as Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany takes a shot that sinks giving Nowitzki his 30,000th caree

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany acknowledges cheers from fans during a time out after Nowitzki scored his 30,000th care

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany taps head coach Rick Carlisle on the chest as he walks off the court during a time out

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany team owner Mark Cuban celebrates as forward Dirk Nowitzki of Germany nears his 30,000th

Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany shoots over Los Angeles Lakers' Jordan Clarkson (6) and Corey Brewer (3) sinking a thre

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) of Germany celebrates sinking a three-point basket early in the first quarter of an NBA bas

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki scored the 20 points he needed for 30,000 in his career in barely more than a quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks celebrated with their second straight easy home win over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 122-111 victory Tuesday night.

The 7-foot German became the sixth NBA player and the first international one to reach the milestone, joining four Hall of Famers and a future one in Kobe Bryant. Nowitzki is one of three to score all 30,000-plus with one team. The others are Karl Malone (Utah) and Bryant (Lakers).

The 38-year-old Nowitzki matched the best first quarter in his 19 seasons by scoring 18 points, and reached the hallowed mark on a 15-foot fadeaway jumper from the baseline over Larry Nance Jr. with 10:58 remaining in the second quarter.

Nowitzki scored all of his 25 points — one shy of his season high — in the first half.