Former Vice President Lee Yuan-tsu dies at 94

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Lee Yuan-tsu, former Vice President under Lee Teng-hui’s administration, died Wednesday at his place in Miaoli’s Toufen City from kidney disease. He was 94.

Lee served under former President Lee Teng-hui as the eighth Vice President of the Republic of China from 1990 to 1996. Previously, he had served as the Principal of National Cheng-chi University, Minister of Education, Minister of Justice, and Presidential Office Secretary General.

Lee retired after his six-year stint as vice president and moved to Miaoli County’s Toufen City. He had been living alone in retirement in his place after his wife’s death 19 years ago.

The former VP had been suffering from kidney disease during the last years of his life and needed dialysis treatment. Media reports suggested that his condition took a turn for the worse lately and hadn’t eaten anything for 10 days during the treatment.

He passed away early Wednesday morning at around 4:15, at the age of 94.

President Tsai Ing-wen was grieved to learn about Lee’s death, according to the Presidential Office.

The former vice president’s professionalism is acknowledged and he would be remembered for his contribution to the nation, the Presidential Office said.