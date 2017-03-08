  1. Home
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan

Taiwan sees third earthquake of the year measuring over 5 on the Richter scale

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/03/08 10:15

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes off coast of Yilan. (CWB map)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Yilan County in eastern Taiwan at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday morning, the third tremor over 5 on the Richter scale since the start of the year, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The temblor was centered 63.7 kilometers southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 41.6 kilometers, CWB data showed.

No injuries or damage were reported at the time of publication. 

According to the bureau, an intensity level of 4 was felt in Niudou in Yilan County, while elsewhere in Yilan an intensity level of 3 was felt in Su-ao, Nan-ao, Luodong, and Tailuge. Heping in Hualien County also registered an intensity level of 3. 

Meanwhile in Taipei, an intensity level of 2 could be felt in Xinyi District and Zhinan Temple. While in New Taipei, a level of 2 could be felt in Xindian, Pinglin, and Wufenshan.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.
