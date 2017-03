Lakers hire former agent Rob Pelinka as new general manager

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Longtime agent Rob Pelinka was formally named the Los Angeles Lakers' new general manager on Tuesday.

Pelinka got the job shortly after Lakers owner Jeanie Buss fired GM Mitch Kupchak and her brother, Jim, as the club's top basketball executives last month. The team waited to announce the hiring until Pelinka complied with NBA rules against conflicts of interest, in part by transferring responsibility for his clients to other agents in his firm, Landmark Sports Agency.

Pelinka will work for Magic Johnson, hired by Jeanie Buss last month to be the president of basketball operations for a 16-time NBA champion franchise currently wrapping up the worst four-year stretch in team history.

"The Lakers are a gold standard for sports franchises in the world, so we all share a responsibility to pursue excellence in everything we do," Pelinka said in a statement. "Excellence is what the Lakers stands for, what Jeanie Buss and Earvin Johnson embody, and what coach (Luke) Walton demands from our players.

"That obsession for greatness is what will bring Lakers basketball back to a championship level."

Together, Johnson and Pelinka will attempt to build a championship team upon an intriguing young core and one of the NBA's top young coaches in Walton, but no success yet. In Jeanie Buss' vision, Johnson will be the Lakers' big-picture leader and public face with final say on basketball decisions, while Pelinka will handle the mechanics of contracts and salary cap management.

"Rob's knowledge of the NBA landscape and the CBA, as well as his relationships with GMs around the league, are invaluable," Johnson said. "As someone who truly understands the inner workings of salary caps and player negotiations, he will bring the additional skills and experience needed in the Lakers' executive office."

Pelinka has no previous front office experience, but he joins Bob Myers, Arn Tellem, Jason Levien and Justin Zanik in the list of agents who moved into team executive positions in recent years.

The 47-year-old Pelinka has been a prominent agent for the past two decades. He has represented many big-name players over the years, including longtime Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Chris Bosh, Channing Frye, Andre Iguodala, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon.