Australian service marks third anniversary of MH370 tragedy

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government minister in charge of the suspended seabed search for Malaysia Airlines jet has joined victims' families and friends in the east coast city of Brisbane for a memorial service to mark the third anniversary of Flight 370's disappearance.

Darren Chester, minister for infrastructure and transport, and Angus Houston, the former Australian defense chief who coordinated the early months of the search efforts, were among around 100 who attended the private ceremony at a cathedral on Wednesday.

Several victims and relatives of the 239 passengers and crew aboard the Boeing 777 live in or near Brisbane.

Chester said before the service that he understood the frustration that many would feel on this anniversary of the tragedy that there was no longer an active search for the crash site.