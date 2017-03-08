UN Security Council condemns NKorea's new missile launches

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has strongly condemned the latest North Korean missile launches, calling them "a grave violation" of its sanctions resolutions.

The United Nations' most powerful body says it deplores all North Korean ballistic missile activity, which contributes to improving its missile delivery systems and increases tensions in the region and beyond.

The council says the tests risk a regional arms race.

A council press statement issued Tuesday night also expresses serious concern at what it calls North Korea's "increasingly destabilizing behavior" and defiance of council resolutions.