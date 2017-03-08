Judge: Federal lawsuit against Baylor University can proceed

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled a lawsuit against Baylor University by 10 women alleging they were sexually assaulted while students can proceed.

The women allege Baylor was indifferent to or ignored claims of sexual assault and didn't enforce federal general discrimination protections.

Baylor had sought to have the lawsuit dismissed, arguing the former students' allegations were insufficient to state a claim of liability.

But in a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin wrote each woman "had plausibly alleged that Baylor was indifferent to her report(s) of sexual assault."

Pitman did dismiss some claims.

A Baylor spokeswoman says the school intends to defend itself against those allegations that haven't been dismissed.

The Baptist university has come under intense scrutiny for mishandling allegations of sexual assault over several years.