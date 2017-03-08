WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:
SOC--ARSENAL-BAYERN MUNICH
LONDON — With a second 5-1 rout in three weeks, Bayern Munich completed Arsenal's humiliation on a night of protests against manager Arsene Wenger. By Rob Harris. SENT: 551 words, photos.
SOC--NAPOLI-REAL MADRID
NAPLES, Italy — Two quick-fire goals saw Real Madrid survive an early scare to win 3-1 at Napoli on Tuesday and reach the Champions League quarterfinals for a seventh successive time. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 665 words, photos.
NEW/DEVELOPING:
CAR--F1-TESTING
BARCELONA, Spain — Williams recovered from last week's problems and Felipe Massa set the fastest time in Formula One preseason testing on Tuesday. SENT: 506 words, photos.
OLY--FREDERICKS-IOC
GENEVA — IOC member Frank Fredericks has stepped down from his role overseeing the 2024 Olympic bidding process, days after a $300,000 payment from a banned track official was revealed. SENT: 615 words, photos.
FOOTBALL:
SOC--BARCELONA-NEW SYSTEM
MADRID — It was a subtle change by Luis Enrique that helped turn things around for Barcelona. SENT: 646 words, photos.
Also:
— SOC--BRITAIN-SEX ABUSE. Former soccer coach charged with 8 counts of child abuse. SENT: 87 words.
— SOC--MAN UNITED-IBRAHIMOVIC BANNED. Ibrahimovic handed 3-match ban for elbowing opponent. SENT: 106 words.
— SOC--MLS-ORLANDO CITY-KAKA. Orlando City's Kaka out 6 weeks with hamstring injury. SENT: 87 words.
CYCLING:
CYC--TEAM SKY
MANCHESTER, England — Team Sky acknowledged Tuesday that "mistakes were made" around the delivery of a mystery medical package to Bradley Wiggins which is the center of a British anti-doping inquiry. SENT: 266 words, photo.
CYC--PARIS-NICE
CHALON-SUR-SAONE, France — Ireland's Sam Bennett overpowered a world-class field of sprinters Tuesday to take the third stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race. SENT: 280 words.
GOLF:
GLF--GOLF NOTES
MEXICO CITY — Ross Fisher arrived at the Mexico Championship fully aware that it could be his last significant tournament for the next month. He closed with three straight birdies for a 65, and now he can count on another World Golf Championship, and possibly a trip down Magnolia Lane. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,376 words, photos.
GLF--OCHOA-MATCH PLAY
MEXICO CITY — Lorena Ochoa will be playing in her LPGA Tour event in Mexico, but only for an exhibition. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 310 words, photo.
CRICKET:
CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat on Wednesday in the first test against New Zealand at the University Oval. SENT: 260 words.
RUGBY:
RGU--ITALY TEAM
ROME — Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made three changes to his team for Saturday's Six Nations match against France after a series of injuries. SENT: 319 words, photos.
BADMINTON:
BAD--CHONG WEI'S LAST RIDE
BIRMINGHAM, England — Lee Chong Wei feared his career was over in a freak accident which tore his knee ligament during badminton practice last month. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 725 words, photos.
Other Stories:
— TEN--INDIAN WELLS-SWILLIAMS WITHDRAWS. Serena Williams withdraws from Indian Wells with knee injury. SENT: 108 words.
— US--NIKE-HIJAB. Nike unveils hijab for Muslim athletes. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 222 words.
— TEN--US-FED CUP. US to face Czech Republic in Fed Cup semifinals in Florida. SENT: 141 words.
— BOX--VALDEZ-MARRIAGA. Valdez, Ramirez, Magdaleno to defend WBO belts April 22. SENT: 130 words.
— OLY--2026-SWITZERLAND — Swiss Olympic body supports Sion bid for 2026 Winter Games. SENT; 126 words.
— XXC--DOPING-JOHAUG — Ski federation seeks longer ban for Norway star Johaug. SENT: 235 words, photos.
— BBO--AGENT-CUBAN SMUGGLING. Rangers execs: no talk of Cuban players coming illegally. By Curt Anderson. SENT: 480 words, photo.
