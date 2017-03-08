House intel to hold first Russia hearing later this month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House intelligence committee says the committee will hold its first public hearing as part of its investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election later this month.

Rep. Devin Nunes of California says the initial invite list includes the directors of the FBI and National Security Agency as well as former top Obama administration intelligence officials and two cyber security experts.

Nunes says the invitation list could change as the hearing gets closer.

The Obama administration issued an intelligence report in January about its findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election with the goal of getting Donald Trump elected. The House intelligence committee is one of three congressional committees investigating the interference.