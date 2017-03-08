Drug trafficker says he bribed Honduran president and son

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who led a violent Honduran drug trafficking organization has told a New York court that he bribed a former president of the Central American country.

Devis Rivera Maradiaga testified Monday in a sentencing hearing for the son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo Sosa. Rivera says he paid the former president and his son to protect his drug trafficking operations and to secure government contracts to help him launder money. Lobo denies it.

The alleged bribes occurred from 2009-2013 when Honduras was awash in South American drugs destined to the U.S.

Rivera led the Cachiros organization and has pleaded guilty to murder, drug and weapons charges and is cooperating with the government in the prosecution of the president's son Fabio Lobo. His testimony resumes next week.