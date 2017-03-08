Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 27-March 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 27-March 5. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 13.03 million.

2. "Little Big Shots," NBC, 11.72 million.

3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 11.35 million.

4. "The Voice" (Thursday), NBC, 10.69 million.

5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.68 million.

5. President Trump Address to Congress, Fox News, 10.68 million.

7. "The Walking Dead," AMC, 10.16 million.

8. "Presidential Address Analysis," Fox News, 10.15 million.

9. "Chicago PD," NBC, 9.59 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 9.46 million.

11. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 9.01 million.

12. "NCIS," CBS, 8.92 million.

13. "Chicago Med," NBC, 8.82 million.

14. "Chicago Justice," NBC, 8.73 million.

15. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 8.68 million.

16. "Presidential Address Introduction," Fox News, 8.66 million.

17. "Presidential Address Analysis," NBC, 8.05 million.

18. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.72 million.

19. "Democratic Response," Fox News, 7.69 million.

20. "Taken," NBC, 7.45 million.

___

