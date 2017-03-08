The Latest: New Jersey mayor is charged in overtime scheme

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on charges against the mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

The mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, and three public works employees have been charged with conspiring to have city employees work overtime at a private warehouse leased by the mayor's family.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday charges Mayor Jose "Joey" Torres and the three supervisors with conspiracy, official misconduct, theft, tampering with public records or information, and falsifying or tampering with records.

The warehouse was leased by Torres' daughter and nephew.

Torres' office says a statement may be issued later.

Torres is the first Hispanic mayor of Paterson. He won his first term in 2002 as a Democrat and was re-elected in 2006. He lost another re-election bid in 2010 but won the office again in 2014, running as an independent.

Paterson is New Jersey's third-largest city.

___

3:15 p.m.

New Jersey authorities say Paterson's mayor and three supervisors in the city's public works department are facing corruption charges.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced the charges Tuesday afternoon. He said more details would be made public at a news conference later in the day.

He has been the focus of a state investigation for the past year involving work that city public works employees allegedly did at his home while being paid overtime.

