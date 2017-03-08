Team Sky acknowledge 'mistakes' over mystery medical package

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Team Sky acknowledged Tuesday that "mistakes were made" around the delivery of a mystery medical package to Bradley Wiggins which is the center of a British anti-doping inquiry.

However, team principal Dave Brailsford said "there is a fundamental difference between process failures and wrongdoing," and Team Sky chairman Graham McWilliam said on Twitter that the board was "100% behind" the team and Brailsford.

Team Sky has come under criticism after an investigation by the country's anti-doping agency and a parliamentary committee showed there were no medical records to back up the team's claim that Wiggins was given a legal decongestant at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine in France.

Team Sky published on Tuesday a letter and supporting documents sent by Brailsford to the parliamentary committee, in which Brailsford reiterated his belief that the team was not guilty of breaching anti-doping rules and showed how the team has strengthened its anti-doping and governance processes.

"Self-evidently, the events of recent months have highlighted areas where mistakes were made by Team Sky," Brailsford said. "Some members of staff did not comply fully with the policies and procedures that existed at that time."

"Our commitment to anti-doping has been a core principle of Team Sky since its inception," Brailsford added. "Our mission is to race and win clean, and we have done so for eight years."

U.K. Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead told the parliamentary committee hearing last week that the agency is investigating whether the product delivered to Wiggins was a banned corticosteroid called triamcinolone.

Wiggins and Chris Froome have won the Tour de France riding for Team Sky.