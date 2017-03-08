BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday March 8

TODAY

ADP issues its monthly tally of hiring by private U.S. companies, and the Mortgage Bankers Association releases its weekly survey of mortgage applications. The Labor Department reports labor productivity growth for the fourth quarter.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Weatherford International shares jumped after the oilfield services company named a former Halliburton executive as its new chairman and CEO.

CENTERPIECE

Exxon's new CEO tries to turn on the juice

Exxon Mobil's new CEO must tackle the twin challenges of falling production and slumping oil prices that have caused its profit to plunge from $45 billion to $7.8 billion over the last year.

STORY STOCKS

Mallinckrodt (MNK)

Brown-Forman (BF.B)

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

Nimble Storage (NMBL)

TerraForm Global (GLBL)

Weatherford (WFT)

EQT Corp. (EQT)

Electronic Arts (EA)

FUND FOCUS

Artisan Mid Cap Value (ARTQX)

A strong showing in 2016 helped this fund keep its Morningstar rating of "Silver," despite enduring an extended stretch of poor performance in the six prior years.

