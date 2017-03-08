Chicago Police proposes easing use-of-force policy

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has released a policy draft that would make it easier for his officers to use force than a previous draft of the same policy he released last fall.

The Chicago Police Department has been under intense pressure to change its ways following the release of a video showing a white officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times. A Justice Department report also harshly criticized the department for using excessive force.

But the draft released Monday gives officers more latitude to use force than the draft released in October and adds a provision urging police to employ de-escalation tactics only if doing so won't put their own safety at risk.

Police and the public have until March 16 to comment on the latest draft.