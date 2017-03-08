The Latest: Dakota Access pipeline could be moving oil soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on the Dakota Access oil pipeline (all times local):

11 a.m.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners says it could be moving oil through the Dakota Access pipeline as early as next week.

The company is finishing up construction under the Lake Oahe Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota — the last piece of work for the $3.8 billion pipeline to move North Dakota oil to a shipping point in Illinois.

American Indian tribes that rely on the lake continue fighting in court, fearing contamination from a pipeline leak.

Oil already is in parts of the line leading up to the lake. ETP says in court documents it's likely to put oil under the lake next week.

Spokeswoman Vicki Granado says it would take about three weeks to get the oil to Illinois. At that point the pipeline would be considered fully operational.

___

12:55 a.m.

American Indians from around the country are bringing their frustrations with the Trump administration and its approval of the Dakota Access oil pipeline to the nation's capital.

Tribal members will gather on the National Mall Tuesday to begin four days of activities.

The week culminates Friday with a march to the White House dubbed the "Native Nations March on DC."

Tribal members and supporters plan to camp each day on the National Mall, with teepees, a ceremonial fire, cultural workshops and speakers. Native American leaders also plan to lobby lawmakers to protect tribal rights.

The protest comes as a federal judge in Washington is weighing a request by the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes to halt construction of the last section of the pipeline.