British Museum show charts American art from 1960s to Trump

LONDON (AP) — The British Museum, famous for a collection that ranges from Egyptian mummies to medieval glasswork, has turned its gaze on the modern United States.

A new exhibition, "The American Dream," charts the tumultuous half-century from the 1960s to the present through artworks broadly categorized as printmaking.

The deceptively plain label embraces wildly diverse styles, from the abstract woodcuts of Donald Judd to the comic-style pop art of Roy Lichtenstein.

The show suggests that political turmoil is as American as the 4th of July.

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer says that "as a new president enters the White House and another chapter of U.S. history begins, it feels like an apposite moment to consider how artists have reflected America as a nation over 50 tumultuous years."