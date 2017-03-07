Politician who slammed Ramadan message under fire for slur

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania politician who apologized for criticizing a church that wished Muslims a "blessed Ramadan" is under fire again — this time for a slur referring to Mexicans on his Twitter page.

The York Daily Record reports (http://bit.ly/2mAYLuu ) Spring Grove school board member Matthew Jansen insists his Twitter account was hacked.

More than 50 people attended Monday night's school board meeting to demand his resignation.

Jansen acknowledged in February that he might have used the slur previously. But he says he's had a change of heart and would never use that language now.

Last summer, he left an angry phone message at a church in his neighborhood over a sign wishing a "blessed Ramadan" to Muslims.

He later apologized and attended a worship service at a Harrisburg mosque.

