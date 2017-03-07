  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/03/07 06:40
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66
Tottenham 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
Manchester City 26 17 4 5 53 29 55
Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52
Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
Everton 27 12 8 7 44 30 44
West Bromwich Albion 27 11 7 9 36 34 40
Stoke 27 9 8 10 32 40 35
Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
West Ham 27 9 6 12 36 46 33
Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31
Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27
Leicester 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
Swansea 27 8 3 16 35 59 27
Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
Hull 27 5 6 16 24 53 21
Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
Saturday, March 4

Bournemouth 1, Manchester United 1

Middlesbrough 0, Stoke 2

Southampton 4, Watford 3

Burnley 2, Swansea 3

Hull 1, Leicester 3

Crystal Palace 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

Arsenal 1, Liverpool 3

Sunday, March 5

Everton 2, Tottenham 3

Manchester City 2, Sunderland 0

Monday, March 6

Chelsea 2, West Ham 1

Wednesday, March 8

Stoke vs. Manchester City 2000 GMT

Saturday, March 11

West Ham vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT

Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough ppd.

Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace ppd.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Arsenal ppd.

Sunday, March 12

Manchester United vs. Southampton ppd.

Burnley vs. Liverpool 1600 GMT

Monday, March 13

Watford vs. Chelsea ppd.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Newcastle 35 24 4 7 69 29 76
Brighton 35 21 8 6 58 31 71
Huddersfield 34 20 5 9 45 39 65
Leeds 35 20 4 11 49 35 64
Reading 35 19 6 10 49 46 63
Sheffield Wednesday 35 18 7 10 47 34 61
Fulham 34 15 11 8 59 40 56
Norwich 35 15 7 13 60 53 52
Preston 35 14 10 11 47 44 52
Derby 35 14 9 12 38 32 51
Barnsley 35 14 8 13 53 50 50
Cardiff 35 13 7 15 48 51 46
Aston Villa 35 11 12 12 35 38 45
Brentford 34 12 8 14 51 49 44
Ipswich 35 10 13 12 36 43 43
Queens Park Rangers 35 12 7 16 39 49 43
Birmingham 35 11 10 14 37 52 43
Nottingham Forest 35 11 7 17 49 58 40
Burton Albion 35 9 10 16 34 47 37
Blackburn 34 9 9 16 39 50 36
Wolverhampton 33 9 8 16 40 46 35
Bristol City 35 9 7 19 44 52 34
Wigan 35 7 10 18 30 41 31
Rotherham 35 4 5 26 32 79 17
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Newcastle 2, Brighton 1

Huddersfield vs. Wolverhampton ppd.

Derby 0, Blackburn 1

Bristol City 0, Aston Villa 2

Friday, March 3

Leeds 3, Birmingham 1

Saturday, March 4

Brentford 1, Ipswich 1

Barnsley 1, Derby 2

Cardiff 1, Queens Park Rangers 2

Preston 1, Fulham 3

Burton Albion 0, Bristol City 0

Wigan 0, Blackburn 1

Wolverhampton 1, Reading 2

Aston Villa 2, Rotherham 0

Norwich 1, Sheffield Wednesday 5

Brighton 0, Nottingham Forest 3

Newcastle 3, Huddersfield 1

Tuesday, March 7

Brighton vs. Rotherham 1945 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT

Wigan vs. Birmingham 1945 GMT

Leeds vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1945 GMT

Norwich vs. Bristol City 1945 GMT

Cardiff vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Preston vs. Derby 1945 GMT

Barnsley vs. Queens Park Rangers 1945 GMT

Newcastle vs. Reading 2000 GMT

Friday, March 10

Derby vs. Brighton 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 11

Bristol City vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Brentford 1500 GMT

Queens Park Rangers vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 14

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Blackburn vs. Fulham 1945 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 35 20 9 6 64 38 69
Fleetwood Town 35 18 10 7 52 32 64
Scunthorpe 35 17 10 8 60 38 61
Bolton 34 17 9 8 46 29 60
Bradford 36 14 17 5 47 34 59
Millwall 35 16 10 9 50 41 58
Southend 35 14 12 9 53 43 54
Bristol Rovers 36 13 12 11 54 54 51
Peterborough 36 14 8 14 49 48 50
Oxford United 33 14 7 12 42 35 49
Rochdale 33 14 7 12 48 46 49
Walsall 35 12 13 10 43 44 49
AFC Wimbledon 35 11 14 10 47 45 47
Milton Keynes Dons 35 11 10 14 45 45 43
Northampton 36 12 7 17 53 60 43
Charlton 35 9 15 11 44 41 42
Gillingham 36 10 12 14 47 57 42
Shrewsbury 36 11 9 16 39 50 42
Bury 36 11 7 18 54 64 40
Oldham 36 9 12 15 23 36 39
Swindon 36 9 9 18 35 50 36
Port Vale 33 8 11 14 35 52 35
Chesterfield 35 8 7 20 32 56 31
Coventry 35 5 11 19 30 54 26
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Port Vale vs. Rochdale ppd.

Charlton 3, Shrewsbury 4

Oldham 2, Northampton 1

Coventry 1, Bury 2

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 1

Fleetwood Town vs. Oxford United ppd.

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bradford 2

Gillingham 1, Swindon 3

Peterborough 0, Millwall 1

Chesterfield vs. Walsall ppd.

Bristol Rovers 1, Bolton 1

Saturday, March 4

Chesterfield 1, Swindon 0

Gillingham 2, Bury 1

Fleetwood Town 2, Scunthorpe 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Oxford United 0

Charlton 1, Northampton 2

Coventry 0, Shrewsbury 0

AFC Wimbledon 1, Bolton 1

Sheffield United 3, Rochdale 3

Peterborough 0, Bradford 1

Port Vale 1, Southend 1

Oldham 0, Walsall 2

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Millwall 2

Tuesday, March 7

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Oxford United 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 11

Shrewsbury vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 14

Bradford vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Port Vale vs. Northampton 1945 GMT

Rochdale vs. Scunthorpe 1945 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon 1945 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Walsall 1945 GMT

Bolton vs. Gillingham 1945 GMT

Southend vs. Coventry 1945 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Bury 1945 GMT

Oxford United vs. Oldham 1945 GMT

Peterborough vs. Chesterfield 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. Shrewsbury 1945 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Swindon 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Doncaster 35 20 9 6 66 42 69
Plymouth 34 20 5 9 54 36 65
Carlisle 35 15 13 7 56 51 58
Luton Town 34 15 12 7 53 31 57
Portsmouth 34 16 8 10 49 31 56
Stevenage 35 17 4 14 59 51 55
Exeter 35 16 6 13 56 41 54
Mansfield Town 35 13 13 9 43 38 52
Colchester 35 14 9 12 51 44 51
Wycombe 35 14 8 13 44 45 50
Blackpool 34 11 14 9 52 38 47
Cambridge United 34 13 8 13 44 41 47
Grimsby Town 35 13 8 14 41 42 47
Barnet 35 11 13 11 43 47 46
Morecambe 34 13 7 14 43 51 46
Crawley Town 34 12 7 15 41 52 43
Yeovil 35 9 13 13 33 44 40
Cheltenham 35 9 12 14 38 46 39
Crewe 35 9 12 14 37 52 39
Accrington Stanley 33 9 11 13 37 46 38
Hartlepool 35 9 11 15 46 59 38
Notts County 35 10 7 18 38 61 37
Leyton Orient 35 9 5 21 40 55 32
Newport County 34 5 11 18 37 57 26
Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barnet 2, Blackpool 2

Exeter 2, Crawley Town 1

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Notts County 1, Plymouth 0

Crewe 0, Hartlepool 4

Doncaster 3, Cambridge United 2

Leyton Orient 1, Stevenage 4

Colchester 0, Grimsby Town 1

Wycombe 2, Accrington Stanley 2

Mansfield Town 0, Yeovil 0

Carlisle 0, Cheltenham 1

Saturday, March 4

Notts County 0, Stevenage 3

Luton Town 4, Yeovil 0

Mansfield Town 0, Cheltenham 0

Colchester 1, Cambridge United 1

Leyton Orient 4, Newport County 0

Barnet 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Doncaster 0, Crawley Town 0

Wycombe 2, Grimsby Town 1

Crewe 1, Portsmouth 0

Morecambe 1, Blackpool 3

Exeter 1, Hartlepool 3

Carlisle 0, Plymouth 2

Tuesday, March 7

Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1930 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Saturday, March 11

Newport County vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Leyton Orient 1500 GMT

Tuesday, March 14

Stevenage vs. Blackpool 1945 GMT

Newport County vs. Morecambe 1945 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Exeter 1945 GMT

Hartlepool vs. Cambridge United 1945 GMT

Luton Town vs. Carlisle 1945 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Accrington Stanley 1945 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1945 GMT

Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1945 GMT

Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1945 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Portsmouth 1945 GMT

Notts County vs. Doncaster 1945 GMT

Wednesday, March 15

Yeovil vs. Barnet 2000 GMT