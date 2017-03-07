US surfer drowns in Puerto Rico amid rough seas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities say a U.S. surfer who recently moved to Puerto Rico has drowned along the island's northwest coast.

Police tell The Associated Press that 58-year-old Bryan Ward died on Monday in the popular tourist town of Rincon. Officer Juan Ayala said Tuesday that police did not know where Ward was originally from.

A high surf advisory has been in effect since Monday. The National Weather Service in San Juan has warned of waves of up to 14 feet (4 meters) and wind gusts of up to 30 mph (50 kph).

Ward is the second U.S. surfer to have died in Rincon since January.