New Jersey zoning board turns down Muslim community center

BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey zoning board has turned down an application to open a Muslim community center. The vote in Bayonne followed five hours of discussion that the chairman said included some embarrassing audience comments.

Citing parking and traffic concerns, the board voted 5-4 Monday to reject the project.

The nonprofit Bayonne Muslims group has been trying since 2015 to open the center, which would include prayer halls, a soup kitchen and classrooms. It has been using a closed school as a house of worship.

The Jersey Journal (http://bit.ly/2lS6Bvg ) reports board chairman Mark Urban told the audience to stop making comments about religion, because it was a zoning issue. He said he was embarrassed by some of the comments made at the meeting.

