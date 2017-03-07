Germany urges EU to rally behind Poland's Tusk for top job

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior German official is calling for European Union countries to rally behind Donald Tusk as the former Polish prime minister seeks a second term in one of the bloc's top positions.

EU leaders are to vote Thursday on who will head the EU Council for the next 2½ years. The president chairs summits of the 28-nation bloc's leaders.

Tusk is a bitter rival of Poland's governing party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Poland wants a center-right European lawmaker, Jacek Saryusz-Wolski, to replace Tusk.

German deputy foreign minister Michael Roth said Tuesday he knows of reservations only in Poland and Hungary. He said Tusk enjoys widespread confidence "and that is a clear signal that those who currently still have problems with the reappointment of Donald Tusk as Council president should understand."