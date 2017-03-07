Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 7, 2017
City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SW;16;81%;75%;10
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;23;18;Sunny and nice;26;19;N;8;64%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;19;8;An afternoon shower;20;9;NE;8;52%;56%;5
Algiers, Algeria;19;11;A shower in spots;17;10;SE;12;75%;41%;5
Amsterdam, Netherlands;9;4;Periods of rain;11;5;SW;25;92%;68%;1
Anchorage, United States;-10;-18;Sunny, but very cold;-7;-17;N;21;57%;1%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;E;10;36%;0%;5
Astana, Kazakhstan;-1;-13;A little p.m. snow;-3;-12;NNE;11;82%;88%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;NE;16;56%;14%;7
Athens, Greece;18;11;Showers and t-storms;14;9;NE;14;79%;86%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;23;19;Breezy with rain;22;19;E;29;80%;88%;4
Baghdad, Iraq;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;NW;15;34%;0%;6
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;36;22;Couple of t-storms;31;23;E;8;78%;68%;11
Bangalore, India;32;20;A t-shower in spots;30;20;SSE;7;55%;45%;10
Bangkok, Thailand;34;27;An afternoon shower;34;26;S;14;63%;63%;9
Barcelona, Spain;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;N;14;74%;1%;4
Beijing, China;9;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;NNW;22;18%;0%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;14;7;Rain at times;11;4;NNW;14;81%;74%;1
Berlin, Germany;4;1;A thick cloud cover;10;4;SSW;15;57%;74%;1
Bogota, Colombia;18;10;A little a.m. rain;19;9;SE;9;79%;87%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;31;18;Partly sunny;32;18;E;12;52%;3%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;11;2;Cloudy;10;2;WSW;18;57%;25%;2
Brussels, Belgium;9;4;A little a.m. rain;10;9;W;23;90%;77%;1
Bucharest, Romania;17;7;Clouds and sun, mild;17;6;NE;21;67%;5%;3
Budapest, Hungary;12;4;Clouds and sun;12;2;NW;14;56%;41%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;27;22;Partly sunny;29;24;N;17;68%;87%;6
Bujumbura, Burundi;31;17;A t-storm in spots;31;18;SSW;8;45%;66%;6
Busan, South Korea;8;-1;Clouds and sun;8;2;WNW;15;46%;3%;4
Cairo, Egypt;23;13;Sunny and very warm;28;17;SSE;15;27%;0%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;SSE;27;72%;0%;7
Caracas, Venezuela;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;20;ENE;5;68%;64%;7
Chennai, India;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;15;71%;57%;9
Chicago, United States;12;3;Sunny and windy;11;0;NW;30;36%;10%;4
Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;25;A t-storm around;31;25;S;11;72%;71%;11
Copenhagen, Denmark;2;-3;A little p.m. rain;4;3;S;16;70%;88%;1
Dakar, Senegal;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;NNW;20;66%;0%;8
Dallas, United States;21;8;Sun, then clouds;24;15;SSE;12;30%;25%;7
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;NE;12;78%;48%;9
Delhi, India;30;17;A shower in spots;27;14;ESE;12;48%;78%;8
Denver, United States;13;1;Pleasant and warmer;19;2;SW;13;22%;2%;5
Dhaka, Bangladesh;31;20;A p.m. t-storm;33;19;S;8;67%;73%;7
Dili, East Timor;33;23;Couple of t-storms;31;23;WSW;9;78%;84%;6
Dublin, Ireland;9;7;Partly sunny;12;6;WSW;26;75%;1%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;12;1;Mostly sunny;13;2;NW;10;34%;9%;5
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;22;15;Sunny and beautiful;20;16;ENE;17;71%;0%;5
Hanoi, Vietnam;19;17;A bit of rain;18;17;N;12;89%;90%;3
Harare, Zimbabwe;26;15;A t-shower in spots;25;14;SE;9;68%;70%;9
Havana, Cuba;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;ENE;17;51%;7%;9
Helsinki, Finland;-1;-2;A bit of snow;2;-1;SSW;22;89%;82%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;23;Sunshine and nice;34;23;SE;11;53%;3%;10
Hong Kong, China;21;15;Cloudy;19;16;E;15;74%;44%;3
Honolulu, United States;26;18;Partly sunny;26;20;NE;17;61%;55%;9
Hyderabad, India;33;21;Partly sunny;35;21;SE;11;43%;0%;11
Islamabad, Pakistan;19;12;A few showers;20;11;NE;16;60%;88%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;17;10;Cloudy and mild;17;8;N;11;67%;74%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;30;25;Cloudy;31;24;NNE;9;71%;44%;6
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;22;Sunny and nice;31;21;N;21;38%;0%;10
Johannesburg, South Africa;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SE;10;45%;1%;10
Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-1;A little rain;11;-1;NNW;9;41%;55%;5
Karachi, Pakistan;30;20;A shower in places;29;18;W;11;52%;41%;9
Kathmandu, Nepal;22;8;Periods of sun;23;8;WSW;9;39%;55%;9
Khartoum, Sudan;36;19;Sunny and very warm;37;21;N;23;10%;0%;11
Kiev, Ukraine;13;3;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;SE;9;70%;13%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;NNE;15;57%;75%;10
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;W;8;71%;72%;6
Kolkata, India;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;SSE;12;75%;53%;7
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NNE;6;69%;55%;9
La Paz, Bolivia;15;3;A t-storm in spots;14;4;NE;13;63%;64%;11
Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A shower in places;34;27;SW;9;68%;65%;10
Lima, Peru;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;S;11;67%;55%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;20;10;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;ENE;8;72%;0%;5
London, United Kingdom;9;6;A little a.m. rain;13;8;SW;21;85%;66%;2
Los Angeles, United States;25;13;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;NNE;3;29%;2%;6
Luanda, Angola;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;WSW;9;69%;66%;8
Madrid, Spain;20;5;Clouds and sun, mild;21;6;NNW;4;59%;0%;4
Male, Maldives;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;WSW;3;74%;55%;11
Manaus, Brazil;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;NE;9;81%;87%;7
Manila, Philippines;33;23;Some sun, a shower;32;23;E;13;60%;47%;8
Melbourne, Australia;29;13;Plenty of sun;29;16;ENE;12;49%;0%;6
Mexico City, Mexico;25;11;Clouds and sun;22;11;N;8;47%;44%;13
Miami, United States;25;22;Nice with some sun;27;21;E;16;58%;30%;7
Minsk, Belarus;5;2;Cloudy with a shower;9;4;SE;7;74%;84%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;24;60%;1%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;25;19;Partial sunshine;30;21;NE;18;56%;85%;6
Montreal, Canada;5;3;A passing shower;8;-3;SW;28;64%;66%;3
Moscow, Russia;4;0;Sunshine;5;2;SE;8;76%;11%;2
Mumbai, India;31;24;Hazy sunshine;33;25;NW;12;47%;0%;10
Nairobi, Kenya;31;14;Clouds and sun;31;15;NNE;20;29%;1%;8
New York, United States;13;9;Turning sunny;16;6;SW;34;40%;21%;4
Nicosia, Cyprus;21;6;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;13;52%;4%;5
Novosibirsk, Russia;-4;-11;Low clouds;-6;-10;NNE;8;87%;75%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;9;1;Rain and snow shower;8;2;W;17;47%;69%;5
Oslo, Norway;-2;-8;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-5;NE;8;58%;74%;1
Ottawa, Canada;6;-2;A couple of showers;7;-6;WSW;22;66%;69%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;A shower or two;29;26;NE;14;80%;81%;7
Panama City, Panama;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;19;67%;64%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;A little rain;29;24;ENE;15;80%;85%;8
Paris, France;10;6;Spotty showers;14;11;WSW;18;78%;84%;1
Perth, Australia;34;20;Sunny and very warm;33;18;SE;18;47%;7%;7
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;23;Sunshine and nice;34;23;S;9;48%;17%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNE;12;72%;70%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;NE;9;42%;9%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;6;1;Cloudy;9;5;SSW;12;59%;75%;1
Pyongyang, North Korea;3;-7;Sunny;6;-5;WNW;11;52%;8%;4
Quito, Ecuador;19;10;A little rain;18;9;WNW;15;76%;90%;7
Rabat, Morocco;22;11;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;ESE;9;63%;0%;6
Recife, Brazil;32;27;Nice with some sun;32;26;SE;15;61%;55%;8
Reykjavik, Iceland;4;1;A snow shower;4;-1;N;6;72%;60%;1
Riga, Latvia;3;-2;A snow shower;2;-4;S;13;86%;60%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;30;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;ENE;14;77%;72%;7
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;25;15;Mostly sunny;31;13;NW;16;24%;0%;9
Rome, Italy;13;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;4;N;25;44%;0%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;-1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-2;SSW;16;59%;80%;1
San Francisco, United States;15;9;Partly sunny;18;11;WNW;11;73%;5%;5
San Jose, Costa Rica;29;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;21;56%;64%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;24;23;A morning shower;26;22;ENE;24;69%;55%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;N;11;63%;44%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;WSW;8;27%;9%;13
Santiago, Chile;30;11;Sunny and nice;29;10;SSW;10;40%;30%;7
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;26;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;16;65%;31%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;20;8;Partial sunshine;24;11;E;5;62%;0%;4
Seattle, United States;6;3;Periods of rain;8;4;S;12;78%;87%;1
Seoul, South Korea;3;-6;Rain and snow shower;6;-3;WNW;13;53%;50%;4
Shanghai, China;14;6;Sunshine;13;6;NNW;16;38%;0%;7
Singapore, Singapore;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;13;69%;29%;9
Sofia, Bulgaria;16;7;Spotty showers;12;5;ENE;20;83%;84%;2
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;27;22;A shower in spots;27;22;ENE;33;68%;69%;10
Stockholm, Sweden;0;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-4;SSW;9;79%;86%;0
Sydney, Australia;23;19;A couple of showers;23;19;SSE;20;63%;82%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;16;12;A little rain;17;14;E;16;71%;88%;3
Tallinn, Estonia;0;-1;Morning snow showers;2;-2;SSW;19;73%;68%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;NNE;9;44%;2%;4
Tbilisi, Georgia;15;3;Clouds and sun;11;2;E;12;62%;29%;3
Tehran, Iran;13;4;Partly sunny;14;4;NNE;11;31%;3%;6
Tel Aviv, Israel;21;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;E;9;52%;0%;7
Tirana, Albania;14;8;Warmer with a shower;21;7;NE;8;46%;66%;3
Tokyo, Japan;9;-1;Partial sunshine;12;0;NW;13;40%;26%;5
Toronto, Canada;10;1;Increasing clouds;8;-3;WNW;38;55%;12%;3
Tripoli, Libya;20;12;Cooler with showers;16;12;NNW;39;68%;99%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;17;11;Mostly sunny, windy;18;10;WNW;34;48%;0%;5
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-5;-20;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-17;NW;9;71%;5%;4
Vancouver, Canada;4;-1;Rain and drizzle;5;0;E;8;58%;80%;3
Vienna, Austria;11;2;Cloudy;11;2;WSW;16;54%;65%;2
Vientiane, Laos;32;21;Partly sunny;30;20;E;11;53%;51%;9
Vilnius, Lithuania;5;1;Cloudy with a shower;7;-1;NNW;8;72%;80%;1
Warsaw, Poland;8;0;Variable cloudiness;7;0;S;6;62%;7%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;13;12;Cloudy and windy;17;14;SE;45;64%;66%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;37;22;Sunny and nice;35;22;SW;10;57%;5%;11
Yerevan, Armenia;11;-7;Sunny and colder;4;-7;S;2;77%;9%;5
