Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 7, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SW;16;81%;75%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;23;18;Sunny and nice;26;19;N;8;64%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;19;8;An afternoon shower;20;9;NE;8;52%;56%;5

Algiers, Algeria;19;11;A shower in spots;17;10;SE;12;75%;41%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;9;4;Periods of rain;11;5;SW;25;92%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;-10;-18;Sunny, but very cold;-7;-17;N;21;57%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;14;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;E;10;36%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;-1;-13;A little p.m. snow;-3;-12;NNE;11;82%;88%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;NE;16;56%;14%;7

Athens, Greece;18;11;Showers and t-storms;14;9;NE;14;79%;86%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;23;19;Breezy with rain;22;19;E;29;80%;88%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;NW;15;34%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;36;22;Couple of t-storms;31;23;E;8;78%;68%;11

Bangalore, India;32;20;A t-shower in spots;30;20;SSE;7;55%;45%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;34;27;An afternoon shower;34;26;S;14;63%;63%;9

Barcelona, Spain;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;N;14;74%;1%;4

Beijing, China;9;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;2;NNW;22;18%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;14;7;Rain at times;11;4;NNW;14;81%;74%;1

Berlin, Germany;4;1;A thick cloud cover;10;4;SSW;15;57%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;18;10;A little a.m. rain;19;9;SE;9;79%;87%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;31;18;Partly sunny;32;18;E;12;52%;3%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;11;2;Cloudy;10;2;WSW;18;57%;25%;2

Brussels, Belgium;9;4;A little a.m. rain;10;9;W;23;90%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;17;7;Clouds and sun, mild;17;6;NE;21;67%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;12;4;Clouds and sun;12;2;NW;14;56%;41%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;27;22;Partly sunny;29;24;N;17;68%;87%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;31;17;A t-storm in spots;31;18;SSW;8;45%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;8;-1;Clouds and sun;8;2;WNW;15;46%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;23;13;Sunny and very warm;28;17;SSE;15;27%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;24;18;SSE;27;72%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;25;20;A t-storm in spots;25;20;ENE;5;68%;64%;7

Chennai, India;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;15;71%;57%;9

Chicago, United States;12;3;Sunny and windy;11;0;NW;30;36%;10%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;33;25;A t-storm around;31;25;S;11;72%;71%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;2;-3;A little p.m. rain;4;3;S;16;70%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;NNW;20;66%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;21;8;Sun, then clouds;24;15;SSE;12;30%;25%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;NE;12;78%;48%;9

Delhi, India;30;17;A shower in spots;27;14;ESE;12;48%;78%;8

Denver, United States;13;1;Pleasant and warmer;19;2;SW;13;22%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;31;20;A p.m. t-storm;33;19;S;8;67%;73%;7

Dili, East Timor;33;23;Couple of t-storms;31;23;WSW;9;78%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;9;7;Partly sunny;12;6;WSW;26;75%;1%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;12;1;Mostly sunny;13;2;NW;10;34%;9%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;22;15;Sunny and beautiful;20;16;ENE;17;71%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;19;17;A bit of rain;18;17;N;12;89%;90%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;26;15;A t-shower in spots;25;14;SE;9;68%;70%;9

Havana, Cuba;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;ENE;17;51%;7%;9

Helsinki, Finland;-1;-2;A bit of snow;2;-1;SSW;22;89%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;33;23;Sunshine and nice;34;23;SE;11;53%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;21;15;Cloudy;19;16;E;15;74%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;26;18;Partly sunny;26;20;NE;17;61%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;33;21;Partly sunny;35;21;SE;11;43%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;19;12;A few showers;20;11;NE;16;60%;88%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;17;10;Cloudy and mild;17;8;N;11;67%;74%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;30;25;Cloudy;31;24;NNE;9;71%;44%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;30;22;Sunny and nice;31;21;N;21;38%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SE;10;45%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;11;-1;A little rain;11;-1;NNW;9;41%;55%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;30;20;A shower in places;29;18;W;11;52%;41%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;22;8;Periods of sun;23;8;WSW;9;39%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;36;19;Sunny and very warm;37;21;N;23;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;13;3;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;SE;9;70%;13%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;29;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;NNE;15;57%;75%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;W;8;71%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;SSE;12;75%;53%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NNE;6;69%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;15;3;A t-storm in spots;14;4;NE;13;63%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;33;26;A shower in places;34;27;SW;9;68%;65%;10

Lima, Peru;29;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;S;11;67%;55%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;20;10;Sunny and beautiful;22;12;ENE;8;72%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;9;6;A little a.m. rain;13;8;SW;21;85%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;25;13;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;NNE;3;29%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;WSW;9;69%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;20;5;Clouds and sun, mild;21;6;NNW;4;59%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;WSW;3;74%;55%;11

Manaus, Brazil;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;NE;9;81%;87%;7

Manila, Philippines;33;23;Some sun, a shower;32;23;E;13;60%;47%;8

Melbourne, Australia;29;13;Plenty of sun;29;16;ENE;12;49%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;25;11;Clouds and sun;22;11;N;8;47%;44%;13

Miami, United States;25;22;Nice with some sun;27;21;E;16;58%;30%;7

Minsk, Belarus;5;2;Cloudy with a shower;9;4;SE;7;74%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;24;60%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;25;19;Partial sunshine;30;21;NE;18;56%;85%;6

Montreal, Canada;5;3;A passing shower;8;-3;SW;28;64%;66%;3

Moscow, Russia;4;0;Sunshine;5;2;SE;8;76%;11%;2

Mumbai, India;31;24;Hazy sunshine;33;25;NW;12;47%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;31;14;Clouds and sun;31;15;NNE;20;29%;1%;8

New York, United States;13;9;Turning sunny;16;6;SW;34;40%;21%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;21;6;Partly sunny;20;9;SE;13;52%;4%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;-4;-11;Low clouds;-6;-10;NNE;8;87%;75%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;9;1;Rain and snow shower;8;2;W;17;47%;69%;5

Oslo, Norway;-2;-8;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-5;NE;8;58%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;6;-2;A couple of showers;7;-6;WSW;22;66%;69%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;30;26;A shower or two;29;26;NE;14;80%;81%;7

Panama City, Panama;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;19;67%;64%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;30;24;A little rain;29;24;ENE;15;80%;85%;8

Paris, France;10;6;Spotty showers;14;11;WSW;18;78%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;34;20;Sunny and very warm;33;18;SE;18;47%;7%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;35;23;Sunshine and nice;34;23;S;9;48%;17%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NNE;12;72%;70%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;NE;9;42%;9%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;6;1;Cloudy;9;5;SSW;12;59%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;3;-7;Sunny;6;-5;WNW;11;52%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;19;10;A little rain;18;9;WNW;15;76%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;22;11;Sunny, nice and warm;26;12;ESE;9;63%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;32;27;Nice with some sun;32;26;SE;15;61%;55%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;4;1;A snow shower;4;-1;N;6;72%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;3;-2;A snow shower;2;-4;S;13;86%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;30;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;ENE;14;77%;72%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;25;15;Mostly sunny;31;13;NW;16;24%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;13;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;4;N;25;44%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;-1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;6;-2;SSW;16;59%;80%;1

San Francisco, United States;15;9;Partly sunny;18;11;WNW;11;73%;5%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;29;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;ENE;21;56%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;24;23;A morning shower;26;22;ENE;24;69%;55%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;N;11;63%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;WSW;8;27%;9%;13

Santiago, Chile;30;11;Sunny and nice;29;10;SSW;10;40%;30%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;26;21;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;16;65%;31%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;20;8;Partial sunshine;24;11;E;5;62%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;6;3;Periods of rain;8;4;S;12;78%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;3;-6;Rain and snow shower;6;-3;WNW;13;53%;50%;4

Shanghai, China;14;6;Sunshine;13;6;NNW;16;38%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;13;69%;29%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;16;7;Spotty showers;12;5;ENE;20;83%;84%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;27;22;A shower in spots;27;22;ENE;33;68%;69%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;0;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;1;-4;SSW;9;79%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;23;19;A couple of showers;23;19;SSE;20;63%;82%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;16;12;A little rain;17;14;E;16;71%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;0;-1;Morning snow showers;2;-2;SSW;19;73%;68%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;NNE;9;44%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;15;3;Clouds and sun;11;2;E;12;62%;29%;3

Tehran, Iran;13;4;Partly sunny;14;4;NNE;11;31%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;21;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;E;9;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;14;8;Warmer with a shower;21;7;NE;8;46%;66%;3

Tokyo, Japan;9;-1;Partial sunshine;12;0;NW;13;40%;26%;5

Toronto, Canada;10;1;Increasing clouds;8;-3;WNW;38;55%;12%;3

Tripoli, Libya;20;12;Cooler with showers;16;12;NNW;39;68%;99%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;17;11;Mostly sunny, windy;18;10;WNW;34;48%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-5;-20;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-17;NW;9;71%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;4;-1;Rain and drizzle;5;0;E;8;58%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;11;2;Cloudy;11;2;WSW;16;54%;65%;2

Vientiane, Laos;32;21;Partly sunny;30;20;E;11;53%;51%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;5;1;Cloudy with a shower;7;-1;NNW;8;72%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;8;0;Variable cloudiness;7;0;S;6;62%;7%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;13;12;Cloudy and windy;17;14;SE;45;64%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;37;22;Sunny and nice;35;22;SW;10;57%;5%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;11;-7;Sunny and colder;4;-7;S;2;77%;9%;5

