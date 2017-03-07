Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 7, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;85;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;SW;10;81%;75%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;73;65;Sunny and nice;79;67;N;5;64%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;67;46;An afternoon shower;68;48;NE;5;52%;56%;5

Algiers, Algeria;65;52;A shower in spots;63;50;SE;7;75%;41%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;48;39;Periods of rain;52;40;SW;15;92%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;14;-1;Sunny, but very cold;19;2;N;13;57%;1%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;58;35;Plenty of sunshine;55;33;E;6;36%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;31;8;A little p.m. snow;27;10;NNE;7;82%;88%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;94;78;Partly sunny and hot;97;80;NE;10;56%;14%;7

Athens, Greece;64;52;Showers and t-storms;57;48;NE;9;79%;86%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;74;66;Breezy with rain;71;66;E;18;80%;88%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;76;47;Sunny and pleasant;77;49;NW;9;34%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;96;72;Couple of t-storms;88;73;E;5;78%;68%;11

Bangalore, India;89;69;A t-shower in spots;86;68;SSE;4;55%;45%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;94;80;An afternoon shower;93;79;S;9;63%;63%;9

Barcelona, Spain;63;49;Mostly sunny;63;49;N;9;74%;1%;4

Beijing, China;48;32;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;NNW;14;18%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;58;44;Rain at times;52;40;NNW;9;81%;74%;1

Berlin, Germany;40;34;A thick cloud cover;50;40;SSW;9;57%;74%;1

Bogota, Colombia;65;50;A little a.m. rain;66;49;SE;6;79%;87%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;88;64;Partly sunny;89;65;E;7;52%;3%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;52;36;Cloudy;50;36;WSW;11;57%;25%;2

Brussels, Belgium;49;39;A little a.m. rain;50;48;W;14;90%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;62;44;Clouds and sun, mild;62;43;NE;13;67%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;54;39;Clouds and sun;54;35;NW;9;56%;41%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;81;71;Partly sunny;85;75;N;11;68%;87%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;88;63;A t-storm in spots;87;64;SSW;5;45%;66%;6

Busan, South Korea;46;31;Clouds and sun;47;36;WNW;9;46%;3%;4

Cairo, Egypt;74;56;Sunny and very warm;83;62;SSE;9;27%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;SSE;17;72%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;77;69;A t-storm in spots;78;67;ENE;3;68%;64%;7

Chennai, India;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SSE;9;71%;57%;9

Chicago, United States;54;37;Sunny and windy;52;32;NW;19;36%;10%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;91;77;A t-storm around;88;77;S;7;72%;71%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;35;27;A little p.m. rain;40;38;S;10;70%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;76;67;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;NNW;12;66%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;70;47;Sun, then clouds;75;59;SSE;8;30%;25%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;97;80;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;NE;8;78%;48%;9

Delhi, India;86;62;A shower in spots;80;58;ESE;7;48%;78%;8

Denver, United States;55;34;Pleasant and warmer;67;36;SW;8;22%;2%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;91;67;S;5;67%;73%;7

Dili, East Timor;92;74;Couple of t-storms;87;74;WSW;5;78%;84%;6

Dublin, Ireland;49;45;Partly sunny;54;42;WSW;16;75%;1%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;53;35;Mostly sunny;56;35;NW;6;34%;9%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;71;58;Sunny and beautiful;67;61;ENE;10;71%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;67;62;A bit of rain;64;62;N;7;89%;90%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;78;59;A t-shower in spots;77;58;SE;6;68%;70%;9

Havana, Cuba;82;66;Mostly sunny;83;68;ENE;10;51%;7%;9

Helsinki, Finland;30;28;A bit of snow;35;30;SSW;13;89%;82%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;91;73;Sunshine and nice;93;73;SE;7;53%;3%;10

Hong Kong, China;69;59;Cloudy;66;60;E;9;74%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;80;64;Partly sunny;79;67;NE;10;61%;55%;9

Hyderabad, India;91;70;Partly sunny;95;70;SE;7;43%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;65;54;A few showers;69;52;NE;10;60%;88%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;63;49;Cloudy and mild;62;47;N;7;67%;74%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;86;76;Cloudy;88;76;NNE;6;71%;44%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;87;71;Sunny and nice;87;70;N;13;38%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;SE;6;45%;1%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;53;31;A little rain;51;30;NNW;6;41%;55%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;86;68;A shower in places;85;65;W;7;52%;41%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;72;47;Periods of sun;74;47;WSW;6;39%;55%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;97;66;Sunny and very warm;99;70;N;14;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;56;37;Partly sunny, mild;57;35;SE;5;70%;13%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;85;74;A p.m. shower or two;86;74;NNE;9;57%;75%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;W;5;71%;72%;6

Kolkata, India;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;72;SSE;7;75%;53%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;89;75;A t-storm in spots;92;74;NNE;3;69%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;58;38;A t-storm in spots;58;39;NE;8;63%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;92;79;A shower in places;93;80;SW;6;68%;65%;10

Lima, Peru;84;73;Partly sunny, nice;83;73;S;7;67%;55%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;68;50;Sunny and beautiful;71;53;ENE;5;72%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;49;44;A little a.m. rain;56;47;SW;13;85%;66%;2

Los Angeles, United States;77;55;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;NNE;2;29%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;90;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;WSW;6;69%;66%;8

Madrid, Spain;68;41;Clouds and sun, mild;69;43;NNW;3;59%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;88;76;A t-storm around;87;76;WSW;2;74%;55%;11

Manaus, Brazil;84;75;A t-storm or two;84;76;NE;6;81%;87%;7

Manila, Philippines;91;73;Some sun, a shower;90;74;E;8;60%;47%;8

Melbourne, Australia;83;55;Plenty of sun;85;60;ENE;8;49%;0%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;76;52;Clouds and sun;72;52;N;5;47%;44%;13

Miami, United States;78;71;Nice with some sun;80;70;E;10;58%;30%;7

Minsk, Belarus;41;36;Cloudy with a shower;49;40;SE;4;74%;84%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;91;77;Mostly sunny;90;76;ENE;15;60%;1%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;77;66;Partial sunshine;85;71;NE;11;56%;85%;6

Montreal, Canada;42;37;A passing shower;47;26;SW;17;64%;66%;3

Moscow, Russia;39;33;Sunshine;40;35;SE;5;76%;11%;2

Mumbai, India;88;76;Hazy sunshine;91;76;NW;8;47%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;88;57;Clouds and sun;88;59;NNE;12;29%;1%;8

New York, United States;56;49;Turning sunny;61;43;SW;21;40%;21%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;70;43;Partly sunny;68;49;SE;8;52%;4%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;25;13;Low clouds;22;13;NNE;5;87%;75%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;47;33;Rain and snow shower;47;36;W;11;47%;69%;5

Oslo, Norway;28;17;Cloudy and chilly;30;24;NE;5;58%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;42;29;A couple of showers;44;21;WSW;13;66%;69%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;79;A shower or two;85;78;NE;8;80%;81%;7

Panama City, Panama;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;N;12;67%;64%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;86;75;A little rain;85;75;ENE;9;80%;85%;8

Paris, France;51;43;Spotty showers;57;51;WSW;11;78%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;93;68;Sunny and very warm;91;65;SE;11;47%;7%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;95;73;Sunshine and nice;93;73;S;6;48%;17%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NNE;8;72%;70%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;90;68;Mostly sunny;91;69;NE;6;42%;9%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;42;33;Cloudy;49;41;SSW;7;59%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;37;20;Sunny;42;24;WNW;7;52%;8%;4

Quito, Ecuador;66;49;A little rain;65;48;WNW;10;76%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;71;51;Sunny, nice and warm;79;54;ESE;5;63%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;90;80;Nice with some sun;89;80;SE;9;61%;55%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;40;34;A snow shower;39;31;N;4;72%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;37;28;A snow shower;36;25;S;8;86%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;86;74;A t-storm in spots;83;74;ENE;9;77%;72%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;77;59;Mostly sunny;88;56;NW;10;24%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;55;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;60;39;N;15;44%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;31;29;A bit of a.m. snow;42;28;SSW;10;59%;80%;1

San Francisco, United States;59;49;Partly sunny;64;51;WNW;7;73%;5%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;83;64;A t-storm in spots;82;65;ENE;13;56%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;76;73;A morning shower;79;72;ENE;15;69%;55%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;80;66;Partly sunny, nice;79;65;N;7;63%;44%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;83;52;Partly sunny, nice;80;54;WSW;5;27%;9%;13

Santiago, Chile;87;52;Sunny and nice;84;50;SSW;6;40%;30%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;79;69;Mostly sunny;80;68;N;10;65%;31%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;68;46;Partial sunshine;75;52;E;3;62%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;43;37;Periods of rain;46;39;S;7;78%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;37;22;Rain and snow shower;43;26;WNW;8;53%;50%;4

Shanghai, China;57;43;Sunshine;55;43;NNW;10;38%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;89;77;Partly sunny;90;77;NE;8;69%;29%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;60;44;Spotty showers;53;41;ENE;12;83%;84%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;81;71;A shower in spots;81;72;ENE;21;68%;69%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;32;28;A bit of a.m. snow;34;26;SSW;6;79%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;74;66;A couple of showers;73;66;SSE;13;63%;82%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;61;54;A little rain;63;57;E;10;71%;88%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;32;30;Morning snow showers;36;28;SSW;12;73%;68%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;55;34;Plenty of sunshine;56;32;NNE;6;44%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;59;37;Clouds and sun;52;35;E;8;62%;29%;3

Tehran, Iran;56;39;Partly sunny;57;39;NNE;7;31%;3%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;70;50;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;E;5;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;57;47;Warmer with a shower;70;45;NE;5;46%;66%;3

Tokyo, Japan;49;31;Partial sunshine;53;32;NW;8;40%;26%;5

Toronto, Canada;50;34;Increasing clouds;46;27;WNW;23;55%;12%;3

Tripoli, Libya;68;54;Cooler with showers;61;54;NNW;24;68%;99%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;63;52;Mostly sunny, windy;65;51;WNW;21;48%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;23;-5;Plenty of sunshine;30;1;NW;5;71%;5%;4

Vancouver, Canada;40;30;Rain and drizzle;42;31;E;5;58%;80%;3

Vienna, Austria;52;35;Cloudy;52;36;WSW;10;54%;65%;2

Vientiane, Laos;89;70;Partly sunny;86;69;E;7;53%;51%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;40;34;Cloudy with a shower;45;31;NNW;5;72%;80%;1

Warsaw, Poland;46;32;Variable cloudiness;44;32;S;4;62%;7%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;56;54;Cloudy and windy;62;57;SE;28;64%;66%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;98;71;Sunny and nice;95;72;SW;6;57%;5%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;52;20;Sunny and colder;39;20;S;2;77%;9%;5

