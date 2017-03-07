The Latest: Iran to stop visas for Americans after new ban

CAIRO (AP) — The Latest developments on President Donald Trump's new travel ban and the reaction from around the world (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Iran's deputy foreign minister says Iran's "retaliatory decision" over Trump's initial travel ban is still in place.

The semi-official ISNA news agency is quoting Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-e Ravanchi as saying that the measures Iran implemented over the initial Trump executive order in January on U.S. entry is "still in force" and that there is "no need for a new decision."

Iran had previously said it would reciprocate by banning Americans from getting visas to Iran.

Ravanchi spoke a day after Trump signed the new order, which includes Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries.

The Iranian minister added that "currently we are witnessing a chaos in both domestic and foreign policies in the United States."

This time around, the executive order does not go into effect immediately and won't take effect until March 16, giving the world time to assess its impact.

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump's new travel ban comes without the chaos the old one touched off.

It doesn't go into effect immediately, giving the world time to assess its impact. And it comes after weeks of consultation with agency heads over legal issues and implementation.

The scaled-back order still faces critics who question whether it actually will make the U.S. safer in the long run.

The new order bars new visas for people from six Muslim-majority countries and temporarily shuts down America's refugee program, affecting would-be visitors and immigrants from Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya.

But the new ban eliminates many of the original order's most contentious elements. It removes Iraq from the list of banned countries and makes clear that current visa holders will not be impacted.