Iran unveils new multi-purpose helicopter

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has unveiled a new helicopter designed for offshore operations, medical evacuations and surveillance.

The official IRNA news agency says Tuesday that the four-bladed Saba-248 has two engines but its capable of operating with just one, and that it can fly in temperatures ranging from minus 25 to 55 degrees Celsius (minus 13 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit).

Iran has been producing its own weapons and military equipment, including missiles, fighter jets and submarines, for more than two decades.