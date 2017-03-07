  1. Home
Russia: World court has no jurisdiction in Ukraine case

By  Associated Press
2017/03/07 18:13

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Russia says that the United Nations' highest judicial body does not have jurisdiction to rule on Ukrainian allegations that Moscow sponsors terrorism by funneling arms and money to separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and is also responsible for discriminating against ethnic groups in Crimea.

Roman Kolodkin, the legal director of Russia's foreign ministry, told the International Court of Justice on Tuesday that the allegations "are clearly beyond the court's jurisdiction."

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerka on Monday accused Russia of supporting separatist rebels and engaging in "cultural erasure" of ethnic Tartars and others in Crimea.

Zerka told the court the case would send a message "about whether the international legal order can stand up to powerful countries that disregard law and disrespect human rights."