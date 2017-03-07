Labor groups: current national holiday overtime pay unreasonable

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s labor groups and scholars on Tuesday said they think the overtime pay for the ninth to 12th hours should be double pay times 1 1/3 or 1 2/3 (NT$150x2x1 1/3 based on the salary of NT$36,000 ) instead of regular pay times 1 1/3 (NT$150x1 1/3).



The calculation of the overtime pay after eight hours is based on Clause 24 of the Labor Standards Law, which is regular hourly pay times 1 1/3, said Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛), deputy director of Labor Ministry’s Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment.

However, labor groups and some scholars don’t agree. Taiwan Higher Education Union researcher Chen Poh-chien (陳柏謙) said that national holiday overtime pay from the ninth hour on should be based on double pay, so the ninth hour work should be paid NT$150x2x1 1/3 based on NT$36,000 salary.

Chinese Culture University law professor Chiu Chun-yen(邱駿彥) also thinks the ninth hour overtime pay on a national holiday should be calculated on the basis of double pay.

