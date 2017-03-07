Shell shuts Nigeria's Bonga oilfield for maintenance

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Shell Nigeria says it is closing Bonga oilfield for a month of maintenance, cutting about 200,000 barrels a day from the output of the recession-hit West African nation.

Managing director Bayo Ojulari said in a statement that a major focus at the offshore field maintenance is the Bonga floating, production, storage and offloading vessel. It has capacity to produce 225,000 barrels of oil and 150 million cubic feet of gas a day.

The scheduled maintenance comes as Nigeria tries to export as much oil as possible amid a foreign currency crisis. Militant attacks last year cut production by up to 1 million barrels a day. The government has said production is up to between 1.7 million and 2.2 million barrels a day. Oil provides 80 percent of government revenue.